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4 use cases for an LMS with AI
AI can help HR and learning leaders by summarizing learning data, automating routine work and identifying a company's emerging training needs. Learn more.
AI is transforming how organizations use learning management systems (LMSes). While many earlier features primarily focused on content generation and course recommendations, newer advancements are helping organizations better understand training data, reduce administrative workloads, enhance learner support and make informed decisions about workforce development.
LMSes are evolving from systems that primarily deliver training to platforms that can also analyze learning outcomes, automate routine tasks and identify future skill requirements.
AI helps LMSes perform the following four functions within organizations:
1. Data summarization to streamline learning outcomes
AI can compile employee learning results and course comments, helping HR teams determine how many employees have completed the required course and whether the learning and development team should make any changes to the courses. HR employees should review any AI analysis to confirm its accuracy.
AI's ability to compile employee feedback on courses enables companies to gather more input from employees at different points in the learning journey. For example, if employees are required to take a four-week course, AI could compile employee feedback at the two-week point so the HR team can make any changes to the upcoming course content if needed. In the past, reading this additional feedback may have been too time-consuming for HR staff.
2. Administration of routine tasks
AI can handle LMS-related administrative tasks that HR staff would otherwise have to perform.
For example, a company's course text may need to be updated to ensure the course meets new compliance requirements. AI can update the text and make any other necessary changes to keep the course content current with company policies.
3. User assistance with troubleshooting
As with other HR-related matters, AI can help users with course-related technology problems. AI can assist employees with issues such as logging into the LMS.
If AI is unable to resolve a user problem or another issue occurs, it can direct the employee to contact an HR employee instead.
4. Predictive analytics to forecast training needs
An LMS with AI capabilities and access to the right data can predict training needs, outcomes and potential issues. For example, AI can use information about a new company strategy and employee skill data to recommend courses that enable workers to acquire the skills needed for the new strategy.
AI may also be able to recommend LMS courses as potential solutions for problems. For example, if AI analyzes turnover data and determines it is too high, it could recommend additional leadership training for managers who have high turnover on their teams.
In this case, the training could help reduce employee turnover, improve the employee experience and develop future leaders within the company.
As AI continues to be integrated into LMSes, organizations should consider these capabilities as decision-support tools rather than decision-makers. Although AI can help HR and learning leaders by summarizing learning data, automating routine work and identifying emerging training needs, they remain responsible for validating AI-generated insights, protecting employee data and ensuring that learning strategies align with overall workforce and business objectives.
Eric St-Jean is an independent consultant with a particular focus on HR technology, project management and Microsoft Excel training and automation. He writes about numerous business and technology areas.