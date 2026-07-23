4 use cases for an LMS with AI

AI is transforming how organizations use learning management systems (LMSes). While many earlier features primarily focused on content generation and course recommendations, newer advancements are helping organizations better understand training data, reduce administrative workloads, enhance learner support and make informed decisions about workforce development.

LMSes are evolving from systems that primarily deliver training to platforms that can also analyze learning outcomes, automate routine tasks and identify future skill requirements.

AI helps LMSes perform the following four functions within organizations:

1. Data summarization to streamline learning outcomes AI can compile employee learning results and course comments, helping HR teams determine how many employees have completed the required course and whether the learning and development team should make any changes to the courses. HR employees should review any AI analysis to confirm its accuracy. AI's ability to compile employee feedback on courses enables companies to gather more input from employees at different points in the learning journey. For example, if employees are required to take a four-week course, AI could compile employee feedback at the two-week point so the HR team can make any changes to the upcoming course content if needed. In the past, reading this additional feedback may have been too time-consuming for HR staff.

2. Administration of routine tasks AI can handle LMS-related administrative tasks that HR staff would otherwise have to perform. For example, a company's course text may need to be updated to ensure the course meets new compliance requirements. AI can update the text and make any other necessary changes to keep the course content current with company policies.

3. User assistance with troubleshooting As with other HR-related matters, AI can help users with course-related technology problems. AI can assist employees with issues such as logging into the LMS. If AI is unable to resolve a user problem or another issue occurs, it can direct the employee to contact an HR employee instead.