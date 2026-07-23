5 AI features to look for in an LMS

An LMS with AI capabilities can provide value to organizations in several ways. Some of the benefits likely to be most interesting to CHROs include potential time savings for the learning and development (L&D) team and personal growth opportunities for employees.

Learning opportunities are often highly valued by employees, so an LMS is an important technology component of a company's operations. AI capabilities can help improve the user experience.

Here are six AI-related features that a CHRO should look for in an LMS.

1. Course development CHROs should ensure that an LMS’s course development tools include AI features, as AI-powered course development can provide one of the biggest time savings for HR teams. Once L&D specialists have determined whether new courses are needed, AI can draft a course outline, help create content and ensure the course is aligned with the company's specific needs and culture. The human side of course development remains an important part of the process, and learning and development specialists should review all AI-generated course content to ensure it is ready to send to employees.

2. Learning recommendations An LMS with AI capabilities can recommend courses to employees based on a variety of factors. AI can use various data points to customize an employee's learning experience, such as an employee's department, start date, job title and location. Additional data that can further improve the recommendations are courses completed by peers and company leaders, employee performance review feedback and documented personal development goals.

3. Adaptive learning In the past, the L&D team was responsible for building detailed learning paths that guided an employee through a series of interconnected courses. Now, AI can personalize a learning journey based on the employee's needs. For example, AI might use an employee's test results to determine which courses they should take to improve their knowledge in certain areas. A tailored learning experience can be more engaging for employees and help prevent unnecessary training. Personalized learning can also help employees prepare for future roles.

4. Predictive analytics An LMS with AI capabilities can draw on employee data from multiple HR processes and systems, then use predictive analytics to make recommendations. An LMS can identify a need for wider employee training based on individual needs. For example, if many employees struggle with a certain course, the analytics might recommend that all company employees complete further training on the topic.