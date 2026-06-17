AI market correction: What IT leaders must know

Executive Summary Hype vs. reality gap widening. Despite SpaceX's $1T valuation and major AI IPOs, half of enterprise GenAI projects are failing due to unclear business value and rising costs.

Despite SpaceX's $1T valuation and major AI IPOs, half of enterprise GenAI projects are failing due to unclear business value and rising costs. Financial pressure mounting. AI spending is outpacing returns, and material risk disclosures jumped from 12% to 72% of S&P 500 companies in two years.

AI spending is outpacing returns, and material risk disclosures jumped from 12% to 72% of S&P 500 companies in two years. Strategic pivot needed. Shift from experimentation to disciplined investment with defined metrics, vendor risk assessment and proven business outcomes.

SpaceX raised $75 billion with its record-breaking IPO; Elon Musk's company now has a stratospheric valuation of over $1 trillion, Reuters reports. OpenAI and Anthropic, both with valuations in the billions, intend to make their public debuts this year as well. But a historic IPO and massive valuations only tell part of the story. Increasingly, unbridled hype is giving way to a possible AI market correction.

Volatility is an ongoing theme for AI stocks. Following the Labor Department's jobs report released June 5, 2026, investors sold off AI and chip stocks. Yet, by the following Monday, the market showed signs of a rebound, MarketWise reports.

As the market goes up and down, the gap between enterprise AI adoption and value creation looms. Gartner found that at least half of GenAI projects were ditched after their proofs of concept by the end of last year because of undefined business value, poor data quality, rising costs or lack of necessary risk controls.

What exactly a market correction could look like remains a subject of debate, but the signs that one will occur are there.

"Is the correction akin to a massive bubble popping, or is it akin to a more healthy correction to more ordinary investment? I don't know," Kevan Yalowitz, global industry lead, software and platforms at consulting firm Accenture, said. "I think anyone that does say they know…is probably wrong."

Tech market corrections aren't new. IT executives and their enterprises have an opportunity to move through this current phase and emerge as leaders.

Signs of a market correction With AI valuations soaring, it is easy to draw comparisons to the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s. "The difference between where we're at now to 2000 is there is an underlying business case for this," Yalowitz said. "The question is: Will we be able to get through the inertia to make that business case real in time? Will the markets have patience?" Money is flowing into the market today, much of it using debt, Yalowitz noted. In June, Anthropic closed a $35 billion debt deal to pour into AI infrastructure expansion, according to Axios. OpenAI has a $4 billion credit facility. Oracle is using debt to fund its buildout, CNBC reported. "When you have a dynamic with a massive amount of debt flowing into the market to fund infrastructure, the tipping point for a correction is what?" Yalowitz asked. "It's when the business that is promised because of that spend fails to materialize as quickly as the market would like it to." Companies such as Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft are tapping their cash-flowing businesses to fund AI infrastructure, and they are feeling the squeeze, according to Yahoo! Finance. AI is gobbling up Capex at Meta, and the company cut 8,000 jobs earlier this year. Meta attributed the workforce reduction to efficiency and offsetting other investments, the New York Times reported. As the billions keep flowing into AI investments, enterprise adoption and value creation are lagging. Last year, Gartner predicted that 40% of agentic AI projects will get the axe by the end of next year with rising costs, lack of business value and insufficient risk controls as the familiar culprits. AI projects are suffering from failure to launch and scale, and the pricing model is changing. Tokens are expensive, and companies are blowing through them and driving up their costs. Some companies are spending $7,500 per employee on AI per month, according to Ramp Economics Lab. That dynamic could prompt enterprise customers to rethink how they use AI. "While there might be an exceptional revenue case to be made that does support the valuation, if the underlying cost assumptions to deliver that revenue -- meaning compute cost per token isn't there -- that's where I think we start to see some compression in valuations," Yalowitz said. Enterprises are also starting to better understand the risks associated with AI. In 2023, 12% of S&P 500 companies disclosed a material risk related to AI. In 2025, that number shot up to 72% of S&P 500 companies, according to Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance. "When you have to start claiming material deficiencies, now we're starting to talk Enron-level events," Doug Gilbert, CIO and chief digital officer at digital transformation company Sutherland, said. Assets such as land, buildings and racks will continue to have value, even following a market correction, according to Yalowitz. But the market needs to see clear business value that justifies the money being spent. "We pretty quickly are going to need to see CEOs shouting from the rooftops that AI has enabled them to have their sales teams own two times the number of accounts that they own today or drive revenue growth by X or Y amount," Yalowitz said.

What a correction could mean for IT leaders An AI market correction will alter the vendor landscape. Some companies will flourish. Others will be bought or outright fail. However, if that change unfolds, enterprise IT leaders could find themselves dealing with the consequences. Reliance on a vendor swept up in a wave of consolidation or that goes out of business could upend AI projects that have already consumed considerable investment. And the runway for enterprise AI investment is going to shrink. Boards, C-suites and investors are going to want concrete results, not open-ended experimentation and a crowded pilot graveyard. "These budgets are going to be heavily scrutinized. I don't think anymore it's going to be a pool of money…just go be AI heat-seeking missiles to find problems and apply AI to it," Adam Field, chief AI officer at Tungsten Automation, a workflow automation software company, said. "It's going to be: Apply the right technology, but let's go look at each one of these programs individually like we used to do and bring things back to reality." As AI investment becomes tethered to reality, IT executives may find themselves navigating the painful process of canceling and ripping out projects that they implemented with more enthusiasm than groundwork and risk management. "If you did not build that observability in upfront, I foresee that we have a lot of projects being canceled," Gilbert said. "I also foresee that a lot of AI projects will now have to be ripped out because they're going to start saying this creates risk for the company."

Strategic opportunities While enterprises will endure some of the painful aspects of an AI market correction, there are also strategic opportunities. Enterprises may have greater leverage in negotiations as the vendor landscape shifts and they become more discerning about the kinds of partnerships that will drive value. "Customers might pull back and just say: All right, we're going to just keep these people instead of trying to automate it because we can't predict a token," Field offered as an example. "There may be a little bit of a capacity there to negotiate and have some buying power." But he anticipates that it may take time for negotiation power to tip in favor of enterprise customers. "Demand is still, I think, racing faster than GPUs can be built and data centers can be powered. So, maybe next year, 18 months, but probably not right today," Field added. IT executives may also take advantage of AI talent. They could carve out a competitive advantage by building their AI talent internally. Talent that knows how to use AI can help companies be more competitive and productive, according to Yalowitz. "Support your AI superstars and the folks that are early adopters that will lead your organization through this change," he said. Enterprise teams may also benefit from recognizing that they cannot reap all the benefits of AI without external help. "We're starting to see a lot more startups in the delivery space, just experts to come in and consult," Field said. "There are millions, billions of dollars to be made in bringing in these AI experts."