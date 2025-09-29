Sprinklr adds AI agents for marketing, CCaaS, more

Sprinklr released several agentic AI tools and copilots and previewed others designed to automate marketing, customer service and customer feedback -- and to bridge marketing and service processes.

Available now are Sprinklr AI Agents, a low-code agent builder platform; Sprinklr Copilot, an agent-assist tool for customer service that offers contextual help during calls and summarizations afterward; and AI Customer Feedback Management, analysis tools for solicited survey feedback and unsolicited customer input on channels such as social media.

Telephony for its contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform, which the company said is already being used by customers in more than 100 countries and is handling more than 2 million calls a day, is planned for November release.

In January, Sprinklr plans to release workforce management tools that can orchestrate collaboration between human and AI agents. The company is also developing agent customizations for 18 vertical industries, including banking, retail and telecommunications. Sprinklr plans to roll out the first five this week, and the rest are scheduled for release through next January.

Customer service teams have adopted generative and agentic AI faster than other facets of CX because they were ready for the technology, said Abhishek Priyam, vice president of product management at Sprinklr. Not only had service teams adopted rules-based chatbots before the rise of generative AI, but they also had hardened metrics to measure contact center performance and could demonstrate strengths and where improvements were needed.

"A lot of agentic workflows were built very early just by replacing NLP [natural language processing] with generative AI; that acted as a foundation for speeding up customer support adoption," Priyam said. "That particular business function was already ahead -- and people started to double down on [AI]."

Sprinklr launched in 2009 as a social media management platform but has since expanded more deeply into CX by adding marketing workflows, email support, live chat, conversational commerce and CCaaS. When the company released its CCaaS in 2022, it quickly followed with a 40,000-agent contact center deal with Deutsche Telekom. That set in motion a series of events that ultimately led to a new CEO and the retooling of its product line.

Sprinklr's no-code agent design environment includes vertical industry customizations.