Genesys, Google add to contact center generative AI services

Genesys and Google released new generative AI tools that give users more automation features for contact centers.

After spending several years building AI tools to help human agents work more efficiently, Genesys focused on generative AI for contact center managers. Supervisor Copilot evaluates interactions between an organization's customers and virtual or human agents across channels. It can summarize interactions from many channels in a given time frame or focus on individual conversations.

Another tool, Virtual Supervisor, scores all agent interactions with customers. For many organizations, this process is done manually by sampling conversations, a process that can introduce human bias. Virtual Supervisor analyzes a contact center's work and consistently evaluates it based on sentiment analysis, empathy and other metrics, according to Mike Szilagyi, senior vice president and general manager of product management at Genesys.

Virtual Supervisor can be used to translate conversations across 70 languages, saving managers time when evaluating conversations if they aren't multilingual themselves.

While it's probably years off, Szilagyi said Genesys hopes to enable a contact center fully staffed by autonomous agents and supervised by AI that is monitored by humans. He added that even then, such a system will be appropriate for only certain customers -- heavily regulated industries or those verticals with high-touch customer relationships will likely be slower to adopt this technology.

Ian Jacobs, an Opus Research analyst, said such an autonomous system might be available in the long term, but it feels a little like science fiction right now, given that it's still early days for generative AI. What isn't fiction is that supervisors need tools to automate time-consuming work such as agent scoring. Genesys enables that kind of functionality by combining its data stores with generative AI.

"It's doing a very, very fast parsing of a huge amount of data, and doing quality evaluations based on parameters that Genesys is building from a giant corpus of millions and millions and millions of customer interactions -- so it knows what good is," Jacobs said.

He added that AI agents are doing more heavy lifting in the contact center now, but they're not necessarily that autonomous. Picture a human agent watching a chatbot talk to five customers at once, and every few conversations, the human intervenes when the bot gets stuck.

"They only inject their human expertise into those interactions when the bot gets caught up, when it can't understand somebody's confusing phrasing, or when real human emotion and empathy is required," Jacobs said. "We see this already happening."

The Genesys AI tools are available today and priced on AI usage.