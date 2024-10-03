Google rebrands contact center tech, adds more AI

In a move that put Google on par with fellow cloud giants Microsoft and AWS in customer service tech choices, the company released a full contact center as a service and a host of AI tools.

Vendors like Google that produce AI-powered contact center technologies, however, have caught the eye of regulators and litigants in California. This could lead to changes in the wording of legal documents around customer service engagements, judgments against contact center defendants or new methods of training bots.

Customer Engagement Suite, formerly Google Contact Center AI (CCAI), adds support for Gemini Flash 1.5, a lightweight large language model that claims to be faster and more energy-efficient than Gemini 1.5 Pro. This allows users to more quickly summarize long, complex customer conversations for manager monitoring and for customer records.

Customer Engagement Suite also adds Smart Reply, an agent assist tool that learns to suggest answers from call transcripts and company documentation, live translation back and forth between more than 100 languages, and a generative AI knowledge assist tool that suggests queries during conversations.

"We see three aspects of customer agents driving the most impact: the ability to synthesize and reason across all types of multimodal information to give you the right answer; the ability to communicate and engage naturally, including speech or voice; and the style of writing and the ability to … reason quickly with real-world information," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said during the product launch event last week.

Contact center agent desktop Perhaps the biggest addition to Google's customer service bundle is a standalone agent desktop front-end interface for contact centers, which CCAI lacked. Customers had to choose among Google's many partners including Ujet, a startup with which CCAI tightly integrates. Concurrent to the Google Customer Engagement Suite release, Ujet secured a Series D $76 million funding round. Other providers also integrate with Google's contact center stack to provide the agent front-end, including Salesforce, Zendesk and Freshworks. Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller said Google might end up cannibalizing what's been a strong, four-year partnership with Ujet, but there's potential upside. "This isn't a matter of Goliath crushing David," Miller said. "They will be better partners than competitors." Miller believes there is an opportunity for players like Ujet that deliver proven tools in the contact center space. "There is a lot to like [about Ujet], especially for that midmarket player looking to bring a really modern engagement strategy to life," she said listing. "They take security and authentication seriously and leverage device level and mobile ready verification and engagement opportunities that are smart and additive to a customer's experience." Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian unveils Customer Engagement Suite Google's latest contact center and customer services bundle.