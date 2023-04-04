AI takes center stage in the future of contact centers

From phones to chatbots to cloud technology, the contact center has transformed drastically over its lifetime. Recent innovations in AI and generative AI allude to more change.

AI took center stage at this year's Enterprise Connect conference, as technologies like ChatGPT have taken the technology world by storm. Contact centers won't escape AI's reign, either.

Vendors such as Salesforce, Nice and Genesys already have plans for the future of their contact center technology -- embracing AI and improving the usage of customer data. These strategies came up during the panel "What Comes After CCaaS?" led by Sheila McGee-Smith, principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics.

"AI is the story, but it's all about the data that drives it," McGee-Smith said during the session.

A brief history of contact centers Contact center advancements follow the technological booms of their times. What started as customers sending letters to businesses became phone calls to call centers. Then, email offered another channel for customers to reach businesses. Email opened the door for multichannel access, including self-service and chatbots. As call centers offered more channels of contact beyond phone calls, the contact center emerged. With multiple contact streams, organizations could get more and varied types of customer data. Contact centers proved how customers communicate differently through different channels and what they're willing to share with a human agent versus a chatbot. This infographic explores the history of customer service, including the ins and outs of contact center technology. Cloud became popular in the late 2000s, leading CX vendors to develop contact center as a service (CCaaS) offerings. CCaaS has been a popular term in the enterprise market since its inception, but only 30% of organizations currently use CCaaS, McGee-Smith said. So, cloud will still play a role in the future of contact centers. The next big technology innovation is AI. ChatGPT -- OpenAI's machine learning-based chatbot that emerged in November 2022 -- has rapidly increased consumer and enterprise interest in generative AI, which can produce text, images, sounds, etc. Its influence on technology has already begun to inspire the future of contact centers.

The role of AI in the future of contact centers Despite its infancy, ChatGPT has demonstrated a type of chatbot that can communicate with customers in a way that mimics a human agent. Vendors and organizations alike are interested in ways to improve and better personalize chatbot interactions, as well as create an experience that feels more like a human connection. Aside from more advanced chatbots and virtual assistants, AI in contact centers can also enable the following: Request routing.

Sentiment analysis.

Agent analytics.

Transcription and call summary services.

Workforce management and optimization.

App integrations to connect and share data among agents.

Interoperability.

Integration and interoperability will be key, according to Stephanie Corby, practice director and senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, TechTarget's research, advisory and consulting arm. Organizations want AI to help connect various business apps -- like unified communications as a service and CRM systems -- with their contact center platforms and help share the data between apps and teams. "How do you create that seamless workflow for contact center agents? … It all has to be streamlined, but it also has to be secure and compliant based on the interactions that are happening," Corby said in an interview after the event. Vendors have yet to perfect interoperability, but it will be a game changer for the future of contact centers when they do, Corby said.