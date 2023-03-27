Amazon Chime SDK gets new tools for call analytics insights

AWS on Monday released new features for its web communications service, Amazon Chime SDK, to let developers extract real-time insights from audio calls using transcription, voice tone recognition and speaker search.

The new call analytics tool set was unveiled during Amazon's keynote at Enterprise Connect, being held in Orlando, Fla., March 27-30.

One benefit of Amazon Chime SDK is that it's vendor agnostic, enabling the tech giant's new product to be easily implemented, ZK Research analyst Zeus Kerravala said. AWS doesn't view unified communications vendors such as Microsoft and its Teams platform or Zoom as competitors to Amazon Chime SDK, he said.

"They don't really care which platform you use," Kerravala said of AWS. "It's just a set of SDKs that lets you do more with the tools you're already using, and I think that's a big difference."

Tapping into tone One tool in call analytics is voice tone analysis that uses machine learning technology to identify a caller's emotions. With this capability, developers can use this data to gauge customers' satisfaction levels during calls. "It's very easy to pull data out of chat and email, but voice has been very difficult to work with over the years," Kerravala said. "This actually makes voice a usable asset." While many contact centers use sentiment analysis, Amazon is making voice tone analysis available for workers and teams outside of the contact center. Blair PleasantAnalyst, Commfusion This type of voice analysis capability is common in call centers, but Amazon's tool extends it to other business sectors as well, according to Commfusion analyst Blair Pleasant. "While many contact centers use sentiment analysis, Amazon is making voice tone analysis available for workers and teams outside of the contact center, expanding its usefulness," Pleasant said. Amazon Chime SDK is an attractive tool for enterprises looking to implement voice analysis capabilities, Metrigy analyst Beth Schultz said. "Voice analytics isn't a new technology, nor is its application for the customer experience use case," Schultz said. "The Amazon Chime SDK is a good option for companies that aren't yet using voice analytics."