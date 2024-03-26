Talkdesk releases on-prem AI contact center automation suite

Talkdesk released Ascend Connect, a cloud services package for contact centers that haven't moved to cloud software and have been missing out on the generative AI revolution.

Though cloud software is popular among contact centers, many continue to use on-premises tech. TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group's "The Impact of Evolving Work Environments on Contact Center Platform Requirements" report, released earlier this month, indicated that 25% of contact centers are still fully on-premises and 56% use hybrid on-premises and cloud components.

Talkdesk's new suite for those contact centers, released in conjunction with Enterprise Connect 2024, includes Talkdesk Autopilot, a contact center automation platform for workflows and chatbots; Talkdesk Copilot, agent assist tools; Talkdesk Interaction Analytics; and Talkdesk AI Trainer.

The idea, said Talkdesk vice president of product marketing Crystal Miceli, is to enable on-premises contact centers to use generative AI for workforce management, automate self-service for their customers when possible, and give agents tools that allow them to work faster. Things that contact center as a service (CCaaS) users might be able to simply switch on in their accounts aren't so straightforward at on-prem contact centers. Ascend Connect aspires to provide integration tools and access to large language models (LLMs).

Talkdesk's strategy is to offer on-premises contact centers an entrée into the world of generative AI (GenAI) tools that promise to improve agents' efficiency without a total revamp of their IT infrastructure. That, in turn, will position the company to have opportunities to land enterprise deals when these on-premises contact centers move into the cloud and shop for CCaaS systems.

"It is a very smart and straightforward strategy to do it that way," Forrester Research analyst Max Ball said. "I think even [contact centers that] are comfortable with CCaaS might be a little scared about some of the conversational stuff in the cloud -- or at least associating their data with it."