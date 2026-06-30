AI self-service benefits and best practices

Customer self-service portals can be convenient and improve CX when they help consumers get what they need more quickly and easily than speaking to or chatting with a live agent. But when customers can't get what they need from self-service tools or businesses have an upsell opportunity that requires human intervention, that benefit ends.

Determining whether to route customers toward or away from self-service portals is now less challenging with the arrival of generative AI agents powered by large language models (LLMs). No longer must customers browse categories, run keyword searches that spit out links to follow, or have stilted conversations with rule-based chatbots. Instead, they can engage in casual conversation with AI agents that understand their intent, tap into the company knowledge base, and deliver contextually relevant information that can resolve even the thorniest of problems.

Now, 52% of companies use AI text agents and 42% use AI voice agents for customers, according to a global Metrigy study of 759 companies that researched the role of AI in CX. AI is fundamentally changing the customer interaction model, to the point where more businesses now say technology matters more than people in delivering successful customer interactions.

In fact, most companies (79.5%) say AI will have a positive effect on their customer service in the next two years. In the coming years, they anticipate the percentage of customer interactions that AI fully resolves will double, from 29.2% today to 60% by 2030.

Customer-facing AI agents already are proving generally better at handling most customer issues than human agents, including confirming or changing deliveries, appointments and reservations, getting product information, and reaching out proactively. Human agents are better for refunds, complaints and selling products or services, according to the Metrigy study.

As companies develop and refine their customer self-service strategy, they must consider how and when AI will play a role.