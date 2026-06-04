4 strategies to control unified communications costs

IT leaders must balance capability and unified communications costs even as they keep an eye on discipline, compliance and innovation.

The growth of unified communications (UC) platforms like Webex by Cisco and Microsoft Teams can lead to license sprawl and overlapping functionality, in the process threatening that balance. Unless companies take steps to avoid UC deployment issues, these platforms can potentially harm the enterprise's financial and compliance posture and undermine employee productivity.

Without purchasing discipline and governance, UC deployments put the organization at risk. License sprawl and inconsistent policy enforcement result from decentralized purchasing and overlapping tools. Potential risks include wasted spend, poor ROI, audit and compliance exposure, licensing violations and inconsistent data governance and retention.

Let's discuss four strategies that IT leaders can use to manage unified communications costs while maintaining innovation and collaboration agility.

Strategy 1: License rationalization with compliance alignment Goal: Eliminate redundancy while ensuring licensing compliance. First, understand the organization's current UC deployment with the following steps: Conduct a centralized inventory of licenses across platforms and business units.

Map licenses to user roles and actual needs.

Identify duplicate capabilities and unused licenses.

Validate entitlements versus actual usage to reduce audit exposure. This data helps teams align with vendor terms and standardize provisioning policies, avoiding licensing violations. Benefits: Immediate cost savings from removing unused licenses.

Reduced audit and compliance risks. Challenges: Limited visibility across silos makes inventories and alignment difficult.

Resistance to removing tools makes validation difficult. Combine license rationalization and compliance checks to align use with compliance.

Strategy 2: Usage analytics and financial modeling Goal: Implement data-driven licensing and budget decisions. Base purchasing and feature access on actual usage data. Use analytics from deployed platforms and existing adoption, such as Teams and Webex.

Track active versus licensed users, feature adoption and usage frequency to determine optimal requirements. Construct a realistic financial plan based on established data, including the following: Total cost of ownership (TCO) models across UC platforms.

Forecast demand based on existing usage trends.

Implement chargeback or showback models to increase accountability. Benefits: Identifies overspending on unused products.

Enables accurate budget forecasting and justification.

Identifies gaps in coverage for employees needing additional features. Challenges: Fragmented data across platforms makes data collection and analysis difficult.

Limited analytics maturity adds complexity to analysis. Tie usage metrics directly to financial KPIs, such as cost-per-active-user, to align IT and finance stakeholders. Use anomalous usage data to identify policy or compliance issues.

Strategy 3: Vendor consolidation with cost and risk trade-offs Goal: Simplify the UC environment while managing financial and compliance obligations. Streamlining UC deployments simplifies analysis and operations, supporting better decision-making, feature use and licensing. Financial benefits: Potential volume licensing discounts.

Improved negotiation leverage.

Reduced administration overhead. Risk and compliance benefits: Improved enforcement of governance and security policies.

Reduced exposure from inconsistent configurations. Challenges: Simplifying the environment could lead to migration costs and short-term duplication of services.

Consolidating products may lead to vendor lock-in. Base consolidation decisions on TCO, risk reduction, operational efficiency and licensing costs.