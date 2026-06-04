Why midmarket buyers are rethinking their UCaaS strategies

Midmarket organizations are rethinking their communications platform strategies as they prioritize integration, operational efficiency and compliance. These companies are in a unique buying position, sitting between the flexibility of small businesses and the complexity of enterprises.

Midmarket companies adopt unified communications (UC) platforms faster than many larger enterprises, but have far fewer internal resources. For IT teams managing a mix of customer service platforms, collaboration tools and industry-specific applications, the larger issue is integrating communications platforms cleanly into day-to-day workflows without creating additional operational responsibilities.

Midmarket buyers tend to adopt cloud software quickly, but they rarely have large IT departments or the capacity to manage long integration projects, said David Smith, founder and principal analyst at Inflow Analysis.

As a result, purchasing decisions are highly practical: systems must work quickly, connect cleanly to existing tools and reduce day-to-day operational burden.

This shift is forcing UC as a service (UCaaS) providers, such as Zoom and 8x8, to compete on implementation simplicity, integration quality and measurable operational outcomes.

Integration is where most projects succeed or stall Integration has become both the most difficult and most crucial requirement in midmarket UCaaS deployments. More than half of midmarket and enterprise organizations cite integrations with business workflow apps, such as CRM and ERP, as a critical capability when evaluating communication platforms, according to Anurag Agrawal, founder and chief global analyst at UC and customer experience firm, Techaisle. Companies are placing more weight on prebuilt connectors, tested integrations and low-code tools that allow internal IT teams to make adjustments without custom development. David SmithFounder and principal analyst, Inflow Analysis CRM integration ranks second among the most important features, with nearly half of organizations identifying it as a priority. In practice, integration is rarely straightforward. Many midmarket companies run industry-specific systems in healthcare, manufacturing or financial services that do not connect easily to standard communication platforms. Unlike large enterprises, they often don't have dedicated integration teams or middleware specialists to meet integration needs. This creates a consistent challenge during deployment, Smith said. Buyers expect systems to connect quickly, but vendors often still rely on customers to handle significant configuration work. "Companies are placing more weight on prebuilt connectors, tested integrations and low-code tools that allow internal IT teams to make adjustments without custom development," Smith added.

Workload pressures, not transformation goals, drive AI adoption AI is a part of most UCaaS roadmaps, but midmarket organizations are evaluating it based on day-to-day improvements rather than long-term transformation plans. According to Agrawal's research, 56% of organizations want AI to improve staff efficiency, while 53% want faster customer response times. These priorities explain why adoption is concentrated in a narrow set of use cases, such as call summarization, workflow automation and agent assistance tools. These features are valued for reducing manual work and shortening handling time, not because they represent strategic innovation. Most midmarket buying teams judge AI on how it reduces workload in support centers or enables existing staff to handle more customer interactions without increasing head count.

Security and compliance determine final vendor selection Even when integration and AI features look strong, security requirements often determine the final decision. Agrawal's research found that half of organizations -- particularly those in regulated industries -- rank security, privacy and regulatory compliance as top vendor selection criteria. "For mid-market companies, compliance requirements are not theoretical, and internal security resources are often limited," Agrawal told TechTarget. This likely means buyers prefer vendors that already provide built-in controls, such as secure call recording, retention policies and audit trails. In many cases, this removes the possibility of building compliance frameworks internally. "Vendors must provide them as part of the core platform," Agrawal said. Hybrid deployment models are also gaining traction where organizations need tighter control over sensitive data while still using cloud services for collaboration and communication.