Avaya, Mitel bet on hybrid on-premises unified communications

Legacy communications providers Avaya and Mitel have both completed restructuring to strengthen their positions in the unified communications space.

While the restructuring presents the opportunity to show customers and partners that their companies are much more substantial, some continued doubts could bode well for their cloud competitors.

Avaya has emerged from bankruptcy twice in six years. In September 2024, the company appointed Patrick Dennis, former CEO of cybersecurity firm Venafi, as CEO to guide its next phase of growth. Dennis vowed to continue the "innovation without disruption" vision of former CEO Alan Masarek, who retired at the end of 2024.

All that was done against a volatile backdrop for the firm, as its financial debt situation was dire. Avaya had roughly $3.4 billion in debt when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023. In restructuring, the company successfully eliminated more than $3.75 billion in debt and now reports stabilized finances.

Mitel more recently filed for Chapter 11, addressing a debt load of $1.3 billion. Mitel did, though, swiftly restructure, nixing $1.15 billion in debt and emerging financially decisive.

Both Avaya and Mitel are leaders in their respective markets, according to Gartner. But what does a collective total of three Chapter 11 filings mean for two of the most sizable UC players?

Anurag Agrawal, founder and chief global analyst at unified communications (UC) analyst firm Techaisle, said he sees the UC market at a climactic juncture.

"While unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) adoption is significant, it's crucial to recognize that on-premises UC remains highly relevant for many organizations," Agrawal said.

While unified-communications-as-a-service adoption is significant, it's crucial to recognize that on-premises UC remains highly relevant for many organizations. Anurag AgrawalFounder and chief global analyst, Techaisle

According to Techaisle research, 92% of businesses prioritize hybrid communication systems, indicating that a complete shift away from on-premises unified communications infrastructure is not the dominant trend.

Agrawal argued that the financial restructuring of Avaya and Mitel, though frequently cited as evidence of on-premises UC's downfall, oversimplifies the underlying issues.

"Their challenges stemmed largely from substantial debt burdens due to leveraged buyouts and acquisitions, compounded by slower transitions to new consumption models and intense competition -- not solely the rise of cloud," he said.

Agrawal said that while cloud adoption added some pressure to Avaya, prior debt from acquisitions significantly hampered Avaya's financial stability, which he said amounted to "a slow pivot to new models and fierce market rivalry."

Making the case for hybrid deployments Despite some initial uncertainty for customers and partners, vendors typically become more agile following their emergence from a Chapter 11 filing, Agrawal said. They invest in innovation and solidify their commitment to supporting existing on-premises customers while also offering pathways to hybrid and cloud models. Both Avaya and Mitel have leaned into hybrid deployments over the last few years. Avaya, for example, formed a partnership with RingCentral, and Mitel partnered with Zoom. "The hybrid UC architecture is the preferred strategic consideration for organizations hesitant to perform full-on cloud migration," Agrawal said. A hybrid architecture integrates traditional and cloud-based technologies and provides a consistent UX while addressing back-end needs like compliance, resilience and security, he said. According to Techaisle, the hospitality, construction and finance industries share a strong prioritization for hybrid systems, with adoption rates ranging from 91% to 97%. "These kinds of organizations value data control, deep integration with existing infrastructure and granular customization -- features often challenging to achieve with pure public cloud UCaaS," he said.