AI communications features key when assessing UC vendors

Few technologies have become mainstream as quickly as AI, especially in the area of workplace productivity and collaboration. A key reason is that the leading unified communications vendor – Microsoft -- also happens to be a leading AI player, especially for communications technologies.

As such, other UC providers are incorporating AI just to keep pace but not solely because of what Microsoft is doing with Teams. Vendors are racing to add AI features because customers are demanding it. As a result, IT leaders must now consider the AI capabilities offered by every UC vendor and not just those AI features provided by the suppliers they currently use.

This is especially true for UC systems in place for some time, as AI continues to evolve rapidly. If your incumbent isn't keeping up, you may be missing out on some valuable capabilities. To better assess what's going on, here are two best practices around AI communications features to consider -- one for internal needs and one for evaluating vendor offerings.

Identify pain points around workforce needs AI represents a broad family of technologies, and it can be applied to an infinite range of scenarios. Focus on specific use cases that could benefit from AI-based capabilities rather than view AI as a general-purpose technology that end users apply as they see fit. AI does not provide business value simply because it's AI. Instead, AI delivers value because it enables new outcomes for workers or drives better outcomes for existing applications. Yet, many workers still do not understand AI well enough to articulate how it can help. So, rather than asking employees how they think AI can be of value, IT leaders should focus instead on pain points in workflows or identify factors that detract from having a good employee experience. UC touches on both in a major way. To that end, associated applications make for prime AI use cases. Start by considering AI's inherent strengths, such as being able to automate routine and repetitive tasks or processes. Another is AI's ability to process large volumes of data in real time with a high level of accuracy. At face value, these are high-level characteristics, but when applied to specific tasks or outputs, they translate into business value. For everyday workflows, a good example would be Copilot-style virtual assistants that can manage tasks like organizing meetings with team members, prioritizing which emails to respond to and determining which files to read or tasks to perform. For data processing capabilities, there is an ever-expanding range of applications, especially around communications. Most prominent is speech to text, where real-time translation and transcription make for better meeting experiences, offering automated summaries and specific action items for each participant. With the advent of generative AI, automation can be further extended to writing email responses, as well as creating longer-form outputs, like blog posts. The possibilities are endless, but by focusing on specific applications that improve productivity and employee experience, AI can add a lot of new value for UC. These are all vectors where UC has value, and this is how you should assess vendors' AI capabilities.