How to plan and start a network upgrade

Network engineers and architects face a host of challenges when planning and implementing a network upgrade. Not only must the upgrade support business requirements, employees and customers, but it needs to address a variety of different technologies, many of which might also require their own updating.

Network upgrades require careful upfront research and planning. Following certain guidelines can ensure success for both simple and complex networks, including those that support remote users and different technologies.

Let's examine some guidelines for implementing a network upgrade.

Talk to the end users When planning a network upgrade, first talk to end users to learn about any network issues they're experiencing. For example, if the network slows down at certain times of the day or week, then investigate whether the network is the bottleneck or whether servers are overloaded at specific times. End-user issues, along with other investigations into network operations, help network engineers create a comprehensive plan that addresses user concerns.

Understand how employees access resources Next, investigate how employees access network resources. The organization's headquarters might include a wired or Wi-Fi network that office-based employees use to access data. Remote employees might use a VPN to connect to servers, while remote offices typically connect to headquarters via a WAN, often over the internet. Each technology used to connect with the headquarters network is different. Talk to employees who use each option. For any reports about poor performance, determine whether the delay can be corrected using the same technology or whether a different one would provide better results. Build the results of the investigation into the project schedule. To assist in this effort, take advantage of the numerous third-party products that continually monitor the network. Examine the reports they generate to determine where performance begins to slow down or error rates increase.

Conduct continuous penetration tests Security is increasingly vital, as ransomware attacks grow in volume, as well as impact. Study the strategies others have used to avoid ransoms, and implement safeguards to prevent future attacks. Implement penetration testing for all departments, both those with security devices and software and those previously without. Even if past pen tests have indicated the network is secure, any change can inadvertently introduce a pathway an attacker could exploit. Keep an eye on any network traffic delays generated by customers and prospective customers connecting to applications that execute on network servers. If a tool detects excessive delay, conduct further testing to find the source.

Build a plan and budget Upgrade plans require a detailed schedule. Network teams can subdivide these plans so each segment describes the work a single technology performs. Include a budget that describes planned new equipment and software purchases. The budget should also cover outside expenditures, such as test equipment and consulting. Indicate the cost of upgrades to each technology.