Arista buys VeloCloud from Broadcom

Arista Networks has acquired VeloCloud from Broadcom, a move that adds software-defined wide-area networks to its portfolio and advances its networking story.

VeloCloud enables Arista to provide a more complete offering to customers as it strives to remain competitive in a mature market that continues to see convergence between security and networking, according to Jim Frey, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.

"It was an opportunity for Arista to fill a gap in their offerings versus their key competitors," he said. "They didn't really have a true SD-WAN-type solution."

But another analyst described Arista's dedicated focus on SD-WAN as being behind in the market. Vendors including HPE, Cisco and Extreme Networks already provide customers with a deeper integration between security and networking by providing Zero Trust and secure access service edge (SASE) capabilities, according to Shamus McGillicuddy, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. Security vendors, including Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks, also have portfolios that combine the two technology areas. Arista isn't quite there yet.

"They don't have a cloud-based security story that would be the basis of a SASE solution," he said. "My guess is that they're going to partner with someone in that realm or maybe make an acquisition or two, but they're not talking about that right now."

Still, Frey said, the purchase of VeloCloud is a step in the right direction for Arista, enabling it to tell a more complete story to customers and to add features it will need if it's to become a more comprehensive provider.

"Arista couldn't answer that entire need without something like VeloCloud," he said.

In its press release, Arista stressed the influence of AI on the networking market, language that wasn't connected to the acquisition itself. Analysts said the deal isn't a direct AI play but indicates Arista's preparation to support AI workloads, especially at the edge.

"Having SD-WAN that can do intelligent traffic optimization and performance optimization across wide area network is really important for being successful with these AI deployments," Frey said.

VeloCloud also includes VeloRAIN (Robust AI Networking), which incorporates AI and machine learning into the VeloCloud architecture for routing optimization and other functions, according to Cindy Whelan, practice leader in the teleco B2B strategies and solutions group at Omdia. She added that the technology "fits with Arista's broader efforts to incorporate AI into their operations and solutions."