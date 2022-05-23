VMware may be Broadcom's next acquisition target

Broadcom Inc.'s quest to acquire enterprise software companies that move it further beyond its chip business could continue with VMware Inc.

According to a Bloomberg News report citing unnamed sources, "discussions are ongoing with no guarantee they will lead to an agreement." If completed, the deal would be one of the largest tech acquisitions, with analysts valuing it in the range of $45 to $50 billion.

Broadcom is best known as a semiconductor maker but offers a number of data center infrastructure products, from networking and storage to IT automation.

The company acquired mainframe software developer CA Technologies for $18.9 billion in January 2019 and followed up with the $10.7 billion purchase of Symantec's enterprise security business in August 2019. Broadcom sold off Symantec's services business to Accenture six months later.

This is hardly the first time VMware has been an acquisition target. Founded in 1998, the company was acquired by EMC Corp. in 2004. EMC sold part of its stake in the company via an IPO in 2007. VMware was then passed over to Dell when it purchased EMC in 2016. Finally, Dell spun off VMware in November 2021. At that time, VMware said its independence would afford "increased freedom to execute its multi-cloud strategy, a simplified capital structure and governance model, and additional operational and financial flexibility."

Analysts aren't clear on how VMware fits in with Broadcom's existing chip business or what synergies might exist with CA and Symantec going forward.

"If this comes to pass it would be a strange exit for VMware," said Gary Chen, research director of IDC's Software Defined Compute practice. "VMware seems to be doing well and is now free of Dell, so either the offer is just so good or there's a master plan Broadcom has that we're not aware of."

As with the CA and Symantec acquisitions, some analysts believe Broadcom's motivations have more to do with financial engineering than any grand technology vision for the future.

It could be good for Broadcom, but people are befuddled because they don't know how good it might be for everyone else, including VMware users. Dan NewmanPrincipal analyst, Futurum Research and CEO, Broadsuite Media Group

"Hock Tan [Broadcom's CEO] is a financial engineer and capable of making shrewd decisions on acquisitions that create strong cash flows," said Dan Newman, principal analyst of Futurum Research and CEO of Broadsuite Media Group. "It could be good for Broadcom, but people are befuddled because they don't know how good it might be for everyone else, including VMware users."

Another analyst said it's rare to see a company with strong partnerships and market position so quickly agree to an acquisition by a company with little experience in markets where VMware has excelled.

"VMware has a proven history of serving at the edges of some major technology trends, like cloud, containers and virtualization," said Dana Gardner, principal analyst with Interarbor Solutions. "It's ironic they now find themselves beholden to a silicon company."

The wild card in the reported deal is Dell Technologies Inc., which still owns a 40-plus percent stake in VMware. While Dell officials declined comment on what their involvement might be in the reported acquisition, some analysts believe Dell could drive up the value of the deal by selling its share of the company at a sizable profit, or otherwise shape the terms of the deal.

"Michael [Dell] is going to weigh in on this whether the deal happens or not," Newman said. "The deal is appraised at somewhere in the $40 billion, but you could easily see a premium of 20% added. Michael could make out very well in this."

VMware did not respond to request for comment. The company plans to disclose its first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 26. Sources cited in Bloomberg's report said news of the deal could be made at that time.