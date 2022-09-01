How to start developing a plan for SASE implementation

Secure Access Service Edge continues to garner significant attention. However, the reality of most enterprise implementations does not always align with its technical definition.

SASE is the convergence of networking and security functionality in a unified, cloud-delivered platform, typically from a single vendor. Most enterprises have made significant investments across a variety of tools and vendors, however, many of which are deployed on premises.

Does this mean these organizations must immediately shift to the cloud and align with a single vendor to get started with SASE? Of course not. But it does shape the expectations practitioners have in regard to the initiative.

Specifically, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) found the following in its SASE Trends report:

Almost half (48%) of organizations will focus on the security aspect of SASE first -- for example, beginning to shift security controls to the cloud, converging multiple controls or adding new security capabilities.

Nearly a third (31%) will prioritize the network side of SASE to start, such as implementing or expanding the use of SD-WAN, WAN optimization, digital experience management or other capabilities.

And when it comes to using SASE vendors, the report revealed the following results:

14% of organizations expect to use a single vendor for SASE when their project is complete;

24% anticipate using two vendors; and

57% expect to use three or more vendors.

Lastly, 27% of respondents said hybrid options are a critical attribute of a SASE platform in order to connect on-premises and cloud products to help transition to fully cloud-delivered SASE over time.

These views may shift as vendors prove their ability to deliver a wide range of effective services and users become more comfortable with SASE. Still, the data shows the mindset with which network and security professionals are going into projects today.