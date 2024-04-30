How SASE convergence affects organizational silos

Secure access service edge architecture drives the convergence of networking and security functions at the edge. But successful SASE implementation requires communication, integrated devices and holistic planning.

Before SASE emerged, enterprises were largely interested in software-defined WAN for their edge locations. SD-WAN created an opportunity to displace carrier-led architectures and keep established vendors from having a lock on the enterprise WAN business. However, direct internet access (DIA) and broadband connectivity at remote locations created a management issue regarding the security requirements at these edge locations.

Enterprise-grade security uses a stack of functions, often deployed as a literal stack of devices. While this strategy can be cost-effective in centralized instances, a branch or remote office design requires a different model. For performance reasons, enterprises desired to split access between secure tunnels to services and DIA for applications such as Microsoft 365.

This is where SASE started.

Organizational silo issues IT departments in large enterprises grew over time and, out of necessity, resulted in organizational cultures that created separate silos for networking, servers, desktops and security. In the world before SD-WAN, security equipment was centralized at data centers and managed by a separate team. As a result, the barriers to SASE are primarily organizational and driven by the divided nature of IT teams. A successful SASE implementation requires enterprises to look holistically at remote customer premises equipment (CPE) and its network and security functions. For example, a security operations team member might need read access to a router and write access to a firewall. Conversely, a network troubleshooter might need write access to a router but need read access to the intrusion prevention system and firewall. Organizations with these silos live by ITIL separations and provide tiered access to infrastructure devices. But situations arise in which enterprise teams do not share device management -- even where security and networking functionalities have fully separated management interfaces. This is where logic and reality collide.

SASE evolution and vendor updates Gartner has evolved its categorization of SASE architecture and functionality into two subentities: WAN edge services. Security service edge (SSE). Security teams often pursue best-in-class approaches to the security stack. But the feedback has been that multivendor approaches in SASE, especially with SSE, need to be revised. While many vendors want to be one-stop shops, the overall best practice is that a single vendor should represent the SSE function. Why is this? WAN edge functions are usually performed at the edge, while many SSE functions must occur in the cloud. As a result, splitting functions within SSE often means inefficient traffic between SSE providers, leading to significant latency. Gartner® detailed view of SASE functions in two categories: WAN edge and SSE Meanwhile, there has been vendor consolidation in response to the evolution of SASE. Vendors like Cisco, HPE, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks and Versa Networks have moved to create single-vendor SASE offerings that combine network and security functions. Separately, Netskope and Zscaler already offered consolidated SSE functions, although Netskope bought the SD-WAN vendor Infiot to enter the single-vendor SASE space. In addition, a new class of vendors is emerging that offers end-to-end SASE services. These vendors include Cato Networks and Cloudflare, which converge SD-WAN and network security into global, cloud-native services.