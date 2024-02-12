Observe ties in Snowflake to slash observability costs

AI is trendy in the observability market, but one company saved both troubleshooting time and data management money by using an emerging vendor's product that doesn't include it.

Reveal Data Corp., an e-discovery SaaS provider based in Chicago, is no stranger to AI: The company has built multiple modes of machine learning into its own software and hosts an AI model library for its customers. But when Stephen Montoya joined the company in 2021, tasked with building the company's site reliability engineering practice, he chose a different route.

"AI sounds nice for predictive analytics, but that's a lot of compute horsepower and a lot of data that is needed to drive that," said Montoya, director of software development at Reveal. "A simpler solution is just to do statistical analysis. … You don't always need AI to solve these problems."

In fact, traditional forms of statistical analysis can provide predictions that are just as accurate as AI models but require less historical data -- days' worth instead of weeks, according to Montoya. That becomes important as distributed application data explodes, along with costs for observability data management, he said.

Stephen Montoya Stephen Montoya

"If you go to containerization, you can bring [10,000 EC2 instances] down to 2,000 machines," he said. "But the log size is going to stay the same -- it's going to be like you have 10,000 machines."

Montoya built his own observability tools from scratch at previous employers such as Conversant Solutions LLC, where he served as site reliability engineering manager from 2014 to 2019. But Reveal didn't have the same skills in-house, and two years ago Montoya went looking for a prepackaged tool from a vendor instead of building his own. He considered products with built-in AIOps features from vendors such as Datadog, Splunk and AppDynamics (now part of Cisco Full Stack Observability), but balked at their pricing.

"A lot of these observability companies have really lost their minds," Montoya said. "They had a model where they were going to house your logs so that they can parse them and figure out different predictive analytics, which [used to] make perfect sense, but if they're going to charge you for that kind of storage, that model doesn't make sense anymore."