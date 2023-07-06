Generative AI hype evolving into reality in data, analytics

The hype surrounding generative AI, large language models and the technologies' potential impact on how enterprises use data is becoming a reality.

That's according to a panel of industry experts speaking on June 29 during Snowflake Summit, the annual user conference hosted by the data cloud vendor in Las Vegas.

Ever since OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT -- which marked a substantial increase in generative AI and large language model (LLM) proficiency -- data management and analytics vendors have introduced tools promising to augment their existing capabilities with the power of generative AI.

The result, they suggest, will transform business.

Few of the tools, however, have made it beyond the private preview stage. And those that have are mostly rudimentary tools that automatically convert text to code or automatically generate summaries of text reports.

But already, generative AI is moving beyond the hype stage and beginning to materially affect what organizations can do with their data, the industry experts noted.

AI has long held the potential to transform business, according to Ali Dalloul, vice president of Microsoft's Azure AI platform. The release of ChatGPT and similar generative AI and LLM models is making that a reality.

"The architecture and the science have caught up to the hype," he said. "They have multipurpose, rich models that in and of themselves are platforms. It is, in our view, a fundamental shift in the industry."

In fact, Dalloul predicted that within the next 12 months, generative AI and LLM technology will become so ubiquitous in enterprises that AI assistants will be the norm for data workers.

"We're going to make tremendous progress on the explainability of these models and the level of assurance that society will have that they are equal to creating value for the enterprise and the individual," he said. "My prediction is that each [data worker] next year will have an AI assistant helping them do their job."

The hype At the core of the hype about generative AI's ability to change how organizations use data are the promises of increased efficiency and expanded use of analytics to inform decisions. For decades, BI use in the enterprise has been stuck. Despite technological advances such as natural language processing (NLP) and low-code/no-code capabilities, only about a quarter of all employees within organizations use analytics tools, according to studies. The reasons are multiple, but include that BI platforms -- even those that include a smattering of tools built for business users -- are historically designed for data experts and that the NLP and low-code/no-code tools built by BI and data management vendors still require data literacy training to use. ChatGPT, Google Bard and other new generative AI platforms might eliminate the need for users to be data literate. Their LLMs have far more extensive vocabularies than the NLP tools built by data management and analytics vendors, thus enabling them to understand true natural language. And that, when applied to an organization's data, can open analytics to virtually anyone and lead to more informed decisions and better business outcomes. Generative AI could also lighten the burden on data experts. When others within an enterprise can use data to inform decisions, data experts are freed from responding to a litany of requests for reports and models and can do more in-depth analysis. Meanwhile, just as fully eliminating the need to code potentially opens data analysis to a broader audience and makes data analysts more efficient, it offers the promise of making data engineers more efficient as well. Building data pipelines requires copious amounts of code. But if the need to code is eliminated or substantially lessened, the time and effort required to ingest, integrate and prepare data can be greatly reduced. "Now, we're entering an era where computers are coming to where humans are," said Jonathan Cohen, vice president of applied research at Nvidia. "Computers can now interact with us in ways that are natural to us. If you now make it so any person on the planet can access all that power without needing any of the expertise you needed even five years ago, it's going to be completely transformational." Dalloul similarly said that early excitement about generative AI and its potential to change how effectively organizations use their data is becoming realized. Data -- especially unstructured data such as text, audio and images -- requires extensive human effort to prepare for analysis. Generative AI can greatly reduce the burden on humans and allow them to eliminate the mundane tasks that dominate their time so that they can focus on deep analysis. "It is very real," Dalloul said. "The use cases that emerge are very durable. It's a paradigm shift in the industry." From left to right: A panel made up of Andrew Ng of Landing AI, Ali Dalloul of Microsoft, Jonathan Cohen of Nvidia and moderator Christian Kleinerman of Snowflake discusses generative AI during Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas.

AI and unstructured data Some of the first data-related tools powered by generative AI are beginning to become available. For example, in June, Monte Carlo launched Fix with AI and Generate with AI. Both are text-to-code translators that enable data engineers working with Monte Carlo's data observability platform to type commands in natural language that automatically get converted to code that the platform understands. Also in June, Dremio launched Text-to-SQL, a tool that similarly converts text to code to save users of the vendor's lakehouse platform from having to code every query or command. But the early applications of generative AI and LLMs go well beyond translating text to code. As Dalloul noted, using unstructured data is far more complicated than using structured data. Structured data is data predefined by numbers or tables. Unstructured data, meanwhile, has no predefinition and includes data types such as text, audio and images. To make use of unstructured data and combine it with structured data for a more complete picture of an organization's operation, unstructured data essentially has to be given structure. To do that, unstructured data has to be assigned a numerical representation called a vector. The process of assigning vectors has to be carried out for every single piece of unstructured data. And with unstructured data amounting to some 80% of all the data now being generated, that's a monumental task that often never gets done. Unless generative AI is involved. Generative AI can be programmed to automatically assign vectors to unstructured data as it gets ingested, potentially enabling enterprises to access vast troves of data now sitting untouched. Therefore, as hype evolves into reality, one of the first material ways that enterprises will likely use generative AI is to gain more access to their unstructured data -- and begin using that data to help train data models and inform decisions, according to Andrew Ng, founder and CEO of data-centric AI vendor Landing AI. One tool designed to make unstructured data usable is Atlas Vector Search from MongoDB, now in preview. Organizations can also build their own integrations with ChatGPT and other generative AI platforms to convert unstructured data. "When you think about the AI journey ... so far, a lot of the value has been on structured data," Ng said. "It turns out that the majority of the world's data is unstructured data. The exciting opportunity that's ahead of all of us is loading unstructured data and letting people have at it. I think most people underestimate the magnitude of the transformation that's going to come." Likewise, Cohen pointed to the vast amount of untapped unstructured data as a clear starting point for organizations looking to apply generative AI to their data operations. "There's so much value locked in data -- and especially unstructured data that we've logged and archived, but not done anything with," he said. "Now, you can take all that unstructured data and customize a model, build AI that has access to all that information, and formulate answers and responses and look for patterns. That's accessible today and very achievable."