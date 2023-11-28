VMware layoffs a familiar Broadcom story

Broadcom is laying off VMware employees, a company it recently acquired for $61 billion. That's not surprising to analysts or users given how the company's acquisition of CA Technologies transpired.

Broadcom has yet to say how many employees are being laid off. Based on LinkedIn profiles, people with job titles in marketing, engineering, cloud security, sales and program management are among those losing their jobs. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) notification filed in Colorado said that 184 employees were to be cut in Broomfield.

However, there were concerns about how the Broadcom acquisition would affect VMware employees products well before the acquisition closed Nov. 22. After acquiring CA Technologies for nearly $19 billion in 2018, Broadcom made some deep cuts in staffing.

Constellation Research founder and analyst R "Ray" Wang said Broadcom is executing on its acquisition playbook and will slash everything above the most it is willing to spend in a particular area. "That's how Broadcom makes money in these acquisitions," he said.

Customers can choose to end services with a company if they don't like its decisions, Wang said, but the challenge is the use of software, including older systems, they can't live without.

When it's time for contract renewal negotiations, customers should demand to have the same level of service, access to product roadmaps, and input into products that they had before, Wang said.

"Customers have to learn to push back if something is not right," he said.