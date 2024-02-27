First thoughts on VMware EUC sale to private equity firm KKR

News that Broadcom intends to sell VMware's End-User Computing business unit, which consists of VMware Horizon, VMware App Volumes and VMware Workspace ONE, to private equity firm KKR raises a number of questions.

Though I've tracked the EUC space for decades and even wrote about the expected sale, it's difficult to form a complete opinion on events like this in such a short time, but I want to share some of the thoughts and questions that have come to mind since reading the news.

In short, this deal feels different than Vista Equity Partner's acquisition of Citrix in 2022, even though both deals involve a private equity firm. While it's easy to take the doom-and-gloom approach -- there are, after all, a lot of questions that the new version of VMware EUC will have to answer very quickly -- it's entirely possible that this could wind up being a good thing all around.

One of the first questions surrounding the news is, who is KKR? The global firm has an extremely diverse portfolio of investments and acquisitions and is famous for its acquisition of RJR Nabisco in the late 1980s.

While they don’t appear to be super active in end-user computing, they have one extremely notable property in Alludo, which is the parent company of Parallels.

Parallels makes a desktop virtualization platform called Parallels RAS, as well as Parallels Desktop, which is the only client hypervisor that Microsoft supports to run Windows in a virtual machine on a Mac. While there’s no mention of Parallels in the press release, this connection is noteworthy. More on that later.

KKR-VMware EUC vs. Vista-Citrix It's easy to look at this deal and compare it to Citrix's acquisition by Vista and Evergreen Coast Capital to form Cloud Software Group. You might think, "VMware EUC got sold to a private equity firm. We know how this is going to go." The assumption is mass layoffs and huge product and operational changes. While any acquisition like this is bound to bring change, the degree of that change depends on the business and the circumstances that led to the transaction. With that in mind, let's look at a few key elements of the Citrix and VMware EUC deals, starting with why they happened in the first place. VMware EUC was stranded Broadcom showed zero interest in VMware's EUC business during the lengthy run-up to closing the acquisition deal in November 2023. At around $2 billion in revenue, EUC was a small piece of the overall pie and it simply never had a home at Broadcom. Sure, if it had been insanely profitable they might have been more inclined to keep it, but the reality is, VMware EUC never fit into Broadcom's core plans. That is the primary reason it is being sold off. At Citrix, activist investors spent years acquiring seats on the board and forcing countless changes across the organization. They aimed to make it more profitable and prepare it for acquisition. They eventually took complete control and sold the company off to a private equity firm with the ultimate goal of stripping the company down to nuts and bolts. They even hired former Broadcom executive Tom Krause, known for his strict devotion to the bottom line when onboarding acquired companies, as CEO of the newly-formed Cloud Software Group. Citrix was acquired for 4-times what VMware EUC sold for VMware EUC is being sold for $3.8 billion -- less than a quarter of the value of the Citrix deal, which clocked in at $16.5 billion. Citrix had more revenue, of course, but are there other reasons there is such a huge difference? More importantly, what does that mean for VMware EUC? First, the entire goal of the Citrix deal was for investors to maximize their investments in Citrix. In fact, they spent many years repositioning it as a security company, or a cloud-first company, or as a data and analytics company, trying to find the right suitor. Broadcom, on the other hand, was left holding the bag on VMware EUC, a business unit its leaders didn't want. They were incentivized to move fast and get rid of it. It's also worth considering that the financial market is quite different today than when Citrix was acquired, with money being harder to come by since interest rates are higher -- but I'm not going to pretend to know anything more than that. Second, Citrix brought with it a lot of other intellectual property -- and technical baggage -- which was immediately addressed by parsing the company into separate business units that could no longer depend on subsidies from the core Citrix desktop virtualization business. The price tag for Citrix included Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, but also Endpoint Management, XenServer, NetScaler and ShareFile, among others. Alternatively, VMware EUC is easier to unravel, even though there are some dependencies on vSphere and the VMware Cloud Foundation ecosystem that need to be addressed. While Horizon being tied to vSphere was a good thing at one point, it certainly has an effect on the overall value of VMware EUC as a standalone product. Different transactions, different expectations Nevertheless, the relative acquisition costs for Citrix and VMware EUC translate to different expectations from their investors. Cloud Software Group no doubt has high expectations to deliver a return on the $16.5 billion that Vista and Evergreen contributed to buy Citrix -- not to mention the $4.3 billion they paid to acquire TIBCO, which merged into Cloud Software Group. Short of a manifold increase in revenue, the only way to get a return on that investment is to drastically cut operational costs. VMware EUC, on the other hand, brings an estimated $2 billion in revenue into a new company that was purchased for just $3.8 billion, which means the pressure from KKR to recoup their investment is likely going to be far less than what Citrix has experienced. This, coupled with the relatively uncomplicated collection of intellectual property that VMware EUC brings to the table compared to Citrix, makes it conceivable that, with minimal touch -- at least compared to other deals -- VMware EUC can be a valuable piece of KKR's portfolio, and maybe even go public again. That said, there are some complications that come with separating VMware EUC from the rest of VMware, so let's take a look at those.