Broadcom intends to divest VMware EUC: What's next?

When Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware closed at the end of November, we learned that they were going to seek “strategic alternatives” for VMware End User Computing.

In Broadcom’s Q4 earnings call last week, CEO Hock Tan put a bit more wood behind the arrow on his plans, confirming that Broadcom officially intends to divest itself of EUC. This was followed by a blog from SVP and GM of Broadcom’s End-User Computing Division, Shankar Iyer, boils down to the following points:

They see their EUC business as strong

They plan on investing more in R&D and putting emphasis on customer support

They will increase focus on partner programs and resources

Essentially, these are the things that a company that was just put up for sale should say. In particular, research and development, support, and partner programs are important call-outs both because they needed some attention and because customers and partners are sure to be concerned about what the future holds. VMware EUC is a key component of the strategic VMware platform that they’ve invested in over the years, and extricating it into its own entity will be a challenge.

In fact, this brings up two trains of thought for me: How will this work from a product and technology perspective, and what are the likely outcomes of a divestiture?

Let’s have a look.

Product and technology VMware EUC leverages integrations up and down the VMware stack, most notably with Horizon View, which has rather famously only worked with VMware’s vSphere hypervisor. While you might think that will make it difficult to parse out Horizon, the reality is that much has been done in the last five years to make Horizon work without vSphere, like decoupling Blast from the hypervisor. Today, both Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure and Horizon 8 on Amazon WorkSpaces Core run natively in their respective clouds without any vSphere, while still using Blast, App Volumes, and the rest of the Horizon features. That’s not to say that divesting the tech will be a snap, especially since there are many features in Horizon 8 that integrate with vCenter and vSphere that would have to be replicated if Horizon were to work on other platforms, but it’s not the impossibility that it once seemed to be. One of the main challenges, however, will be licensing. Many of the Horizon customers that run their workloads on vSphere rely on the vSphere Desktop license that’s included with their Horizon license. From the customer perspective, this was an easy transaction that avoided the more complex per-CPU / per-Core licensing associated with other vSphere workloads. (Not all customer used this, since some had enterprise agreements in place, but that’s a whole other kettle of fish.) How VMware handles that under Broadcom will be interesting. Customers aren’t going to like the idea of paying for vSphere licenses for all the cores they have dedicated to their virtual desktops. They’re also going to frown on paying the same price for a Horizon license that no longer comes with vSphere. And again, that’s leaving out all the enterprise agreements, channel partners, and managed service providers. With regard to enterprise agreements, the same holds true for Workspace ONE. Just how will VMware carve those products out of existing EAs, and how much will the new costs change when customers have to start paying for each thing separately? Ultimately, while the news from Broadcom's earnings call and the blog amounts to a bit more clarity on the plans for VMware EUC, everything is still in a holding pattern. It does, however, seem like Broadcom is eager to move on. Before I move on, I want to point out that I am speculating on what might happen. I’m not trying to generate FUD; I know there are lots of jobs and customers hanging in the balance of whatever happens. These are always tough times, but it’s useful to think this through.