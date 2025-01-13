Third-party VMware support for perpetual licenses growing

VMware customers unwilling to part from perpetual licenses could find a lifeline in a new market of third-party support services.

Third-party support services offer enterprise software customers troubleshooting, upkeep and security patching services to maintain existing software. The services are primarily for software that forms the IT backbone of organizations like Oracle, SAP and now VMware.

Companies like Rimini Street, Spinnaker Support and Origina have begun offering support services for VMware's various software components, such as vSan, Tanzu and vSphere, among others.

Third-party support for VMware's back catalog may provide protection and accountability, but only for a short time, said Jerome Wendt, CEO and principal analyst at DCIG.

Perpetual licensees of VMware are likely already planning another infrastructure move, Wendt said. Those options include subscribing to new VMware offerings by Broadcom, migrating to an alternative virtualization platform like Nutanix, or moving to cloud architecture provided by a hyperscaler like AWS or Microsoft Azure.

Third-party support could be a viable stopgap for VMware until these organizations decide how to handle their virtualized infrastructure needs, he said. Organizations considering a service, however, should ask if the cost of maintaining the existing licenses and hardware is worth it alongside a new support contract.

"If there's anything I've heard about enterprise organizations, it's that they abhor change," he said. "It's probably better than nothing, but how much more economical is it to go with [third-party support]?"

Substitutions available Rimini Street, headquartered in Las Vegas, began selling support services for VMware in May last year and offers two models, an all-inclusive model with 24/7 support or a pay-as-you-go consumption model. The vendor has sold support services for products from vendors like Oracle and SAP since 2005, while fending off legal challenges for doing so. The VMware offering has attracted dozens of customers that want to maintain support regulatory or piece-of-mind reasons before considering a next move, said Rodney Kenyon, group vice president of Rimini Custom at Rimini Street. Customers approaching Rimini Street appreciate the capabilities of their VMware software, Kenyon said, but the business strategy shift by Broadcom to make the platform a subscription service on short notice following the acquisition left many in a bind. Third-party support like Rimini Street and its competitors can at least offer some additional time to strategize, he said. "People are looking for flexibility," Kenyon said. "VMware is an amazing product, [but] we want to help customers have the flexibility to drive their own decisions and what they want to do. Some of them might decide to go back to Broadcom at a later date." Rimini's VMware offerings do not directly touch the code itself, which is closed source, but instead build around the core product to handle specific security requirements and support services, according to Kenyon. Many of the VMware software offerings themselves are stable and mature, so much of the Rimini Street offering focuses on resolving specific customer issues, Kenyon said. Rimini Street plans to launch patching services to address security issues in the future. Technicians and support staff for the service may be ex-VMware employees, as the layoffs by Broadcom following the acquisition opened up the talent market, he added. "Of all the tickets I've seen come through the door, there hasn't been one that we haven't been able to resolve," he said. "VMware was kind enough to let go of amazing talent from all around the world."

VMware CEO Hock Tan has said the company will still provide some support for perpetual license holders, specifically "free access to zero-day security patches for supported versions of vSphere" and other offerings, according to a blog post from April 2024. Existing support contracts with Broadcom and VMware will continue until they expire. A Broadcom spokesperson said the vendor defines a zero-day security patch as a patch or workaround for Critical Severity Security Alerts with a Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) score greater than or equal to 9.0. Supported versions of VMware vSphere for such updates include versions and associated point releases of vSphere 7 and 8. "Releases of major new innovations and features are only available to subscription customers," wrote Broadcom in response to Informa TechTarget. "Customers that move to the new subscription offerings will substantially benefit from comprehensive infrastructure security, resiliency, and compliance, while also benefiting from Broadcom's continuous innovation."