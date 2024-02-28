Rimini Street Custom offers expanded third-party support

Third-party enterprise support and managed services provider Rimini Street is now offering a new custom package to support previously unsupported enterprise applications. Packages are tailored to a customer's landscape.

Rimini Custom, available now, provides an assessment of a company's enterprise applications environment and aligns managed services and software support for that specific environment.

Headquartered in Las Vegas and founded in 2005, Rimini Street started by providing third-party software support for SAP and Oracle systems, later adding Salesforce and AWS. Three years ago, Rimini Street began providing managed services for these enterprise systems, which include technical services such as running and configuring systems, and professional services such as expanding systems into new geographies or unifying different instances.

Rimini Custom takes its portfolio further by including a range of enterprise applications that are not part of the company's supported products, according to David Rowe, chief product officer and executive vice president of global transformation at Rimini Street.

The idea behind Rimini Custom is to help customers lower the cost and complexity of running heterogenous IT environments, allowing them to focus on higher-value projects, Rowe said.

The process starts with Rimini Street consultants who work with customers to understand the scope of their IT environment, evaluate the feasibility of providing support for applications and then present a proposal for support and managed services, he said. While Rimini Street has a list of supported systems, the new service is for everything beyond those that a customer requests, he added.

"For example, they might bring us three products to manage -- Microsoft, ServiceNow and an old Lawson product that's now branded as Infor," Rowe said. "That will be a bespoke project where we may have some internal resources, but we may also go outside. However, we have the managers and the infrastructure to roll it all together and deliver it."

Rimini Street has more than 5,000 customers. Rimini Custom will roll out first to customers that have asked for the service, according to Rowe. Pricing will vary, depending on what customers need.