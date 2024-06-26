Broadcom faces challenges with latest VMware releases

Many enterprises remain uncertain about continuing with Broadcom’s VMware, and the major changes recently made to its hybrid cloud platform are unlikely to change that stance, analysts said.

This week, Broadcom, which acquired VMware last November, introduced a VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) upgrade that consolidates dozens of products and bundles into a single platform. Broadcom plans to release VCF 5.2 by late July.

The unified platform for computing, storage, networking, security and cloud management falls under a single per-core subscription license. Gone are the perpetual licenses enterprises held for individual VMware offerings, which comprised 168 product editions and bundles and nearly 9,000 SKUs, according to Broadcom.

The massive changes Broadcom has brought to VMware's product portfolio are an inflection point for many enterprises. Faced with such disruption, CIOs are taking a hard look at the VMware portfolio, weighing the potential benefits of the changes and deciding whether to stay or leave to a competitor.

"It's brought a lot of things into focus and attention that maybe before were just running under the radar because [VMware] was established," said Tony Lock, an analyst at Freeform Dynamics.

VCF 5.2 requires an enterprise CIO to make an organization-wide purchase and commit to following the VMware product roadmap, said Naveen Chhabra, lead VMware analyst at Forrester Research. That might not jibe with the needs of an organization's networking, server, storage and application development teams used to buying what they need separately.

"They have their own needs, their own drivers, and their own challenges," Chhabra said. "Is VMware the innovator and the leader in all categories? The answer is no."

Also, VCF's subscription license represents a four- to seven-times price increase for enterprises that paid for a perpetual license for a single product in the suite, Chhabra said.

The backdrop to the massive product consolidation is a changing data center computing market dominated by the VMware server virtualization platform. Enterprises are shifting to more modern architectures comprising cloud-native technologies such as containers, microservices and serverless computing.

Forrester stands by its prediction late last year that one in five VMware customers will gradually leave the platform for alternatives and cloud-native architectures competing with VCF.

Within public clouds, VCF competes with Google Compute Engine, Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure virtual machines. In private cloud data centers, rivals include Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, DigitalOcean and HPE Private Cloud, which added KVM virtualization at the company's Discover conference last week.