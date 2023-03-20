HPE to acquire OpsRamp for GreenLake IT ops tools

HPE is acquiring AIOps specialists OpsRamp, enabling new automation and visibility capabilities for IT ops teams within the tech giant's GreenLake platform.

OpsRamp's technology will be bundled with existing HPE GreenLake offerings and sold as a standalone GreenLake product to customers. The transaction is expected to close before the end of July. Further financial details were not disclosed.

GreenLake already has some tools for IT operations monitoring. But the OpsRamp technology will include visibility capabilities for third-party infrastructure including other vendor hardware and cloud services, according to HPE executives.

The buy comes years after HPE spun out and sold off its enterprise software business, which included some IT ops tools before interest and sales in the SaaS market took off, according to Gregg Siegfried, an analyst at Gartner.

"They certainly have a history in this space. But at one point they decided to get out of it completely," Siegfried said. "Now that [SaaS] is eating the world, they've got to establish trust. Given the history, it's something [IT buyers] are going to think about."

Merging with market traffic OpsRamp, founded in 2014 and based in San Jose, Calif., sells IT operations management SaaS products focused on network discovery, monitoring tools and event resolution with automated capabilities. The company received money from Hewlett Packard Pathfinder venture capital investments in 2020. The OpsRamp platform includes machine learning to prioritize incident and event management. The platform has also been used to automate IT workflows and develop network topology maps. The company has primarily sold to MSPs and has shifted to channel partners more recently. Comparable products to OpsRamp include LogicMonitor, Datadog and SolarWinds. HPE GreenLake provides a portfolio of standalone and SaaS products for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprise customers as well as those with extensive on-premises data centers that want a private cloud. HPE claims GreenLake currently supports more than 65,000 customers. "GreenLake is a hybrid story, and OpsRamp is a good overlay for that," Siegfried said.