The 'on-premises as-a-service' genie is out of the bottle

The public cloud model has transformed the way many IT organizations consume infrastructure to support their digital initiatives, but "cloudifying" on-premises IT has taken more time to evolve. However, research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, along with a slew of industry developments, suggests this is now picking up pace.

Until relatively recently, IT organizations had little choice when it came to deploying, managing and paying for their core IT infrastructure: Either buy or lease equipment and systems to run on premises, or outsource the process to a third party.

When the public cloud model emerged about 15 years ago, everything changed. Rather than buying infrastructure in multiyear cycles, IT organizations could tap into seemingly limitless amounts of compute power and storage on demand, literally at the press of a button.

On-premises as a service steps into the light Public cloud adoption has skyrocketed, as organizations large and small have come to appreciate the model for its simplicity, access to the latest technologies and transparent, pay-as-you-go pricing. It's little surprise the cloud model took off with such gusto. The traditional model tied up both capital and labor resources for multiple years and forced enterprises to guess future hardware and related infrastructure requirements in a fast-changing world. But although many organizations now have a "cloud-first" or even "cloud-only" posture, most applications globally still run on premises, and many will likely remain that way. However, this trend leaves scope for improvement in the way these applications run. For most organizations that still have some, most or all of their IT estate on premises, the appeal of extending the cloud model there -- creating a true hybrid environment -- remains strong. Until recently, though, it has been frustratingly difficult to achieve. This might be changing. We are now seeing a boom in the availability of on-premises, as-a-service offerings, also referred to as storage as a service, that enable organizations to deploy infrastructure on premises, deployed and managed by a third party on a cloud-like, metered basis. Though interest in such offerings has been strong, actual adoption has taken time to build. However, there's strong evidence that the use of as-a-service offerings overall is now rapidly increasing.

Survey says: Organizations seek simpler infrastructure management Our data suggested the appetite for on-premises as a service is strong. According to our research, fewer than one in five IT organizations want to procure, manage and maintain the hardware that supports their on-premises applications themselves. Sixty percent prefer flexible consumption models, roughly half of whom would prefer their infrastructure to be managed by a third party. Although running an on-premises environment provides organizations with high degrees of control, there's no getting away from the fact that running a large IT infrastructure is already complex. For most, it's getting more complex. According to Enterprise Strategy Group research, nine in 10 organizations said their IT environment has become more complex in the last two years. For many, the sheer number of initiatives that are underway compounds the challenge. Enterprises undergo digital transformation, security initiatives, application replatforming to cloud-native architectures, and exploration and adoption of emerging technologies such as AI. IT decision-makers are attracted to on-premises as-a-service approaches because they deliver a cloud-like experience for their on-premises workload. At the same time, many infrastructure professionals report they are already struggling to keep up. Eighty percent of respondents to a recent study noted they had recently taken on additional responsibilities to support their organization's digital transformation or were under pressure to do so. IT decision-makers are attracted to on-premises as-a-service approaches because they deliver a cloud-like experience for their on-premises workloads. Notably, this isn't just because they provide access to a pay-as-you-go consumption model; they also provide faster access to the latest technologies, which help drive innovation. This aspect is of particular interest when it comes to emerging areas, such as AI. The promise of AI might be high, but so are the up-front costs. Many organizations face difficult decisions around when, and how much, to invest, especially when the market is so nascent and the overall environment uncertain.