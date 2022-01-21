Weigh these 6 enterprise benefits of storage as a service

Enterprises have realized the potential benefits of storage as a service. The idea is to let organizations buy storage in the same way they buy other cloud services.

Using service-based consumption, enterprises lease on-premises storage from a managed service provider (MSP), public cloud vendor or storage vendor. Customers select how much compute, networking and storage they need, and specify encryption and service levels for their applications. The vendor oversees planning and deployment; it can also manage the storage infrastructure on the customer's behalf.

AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure public clouds enable users to scale storage and move data from local storage to a cloud archive. Most large storage vendors, such as Dell EMC, HPE and Pure Storage, have moved to selling all infrastructure -- including hardware arrays -- as services that integrate public cloud support.

DevOps organizations use storage as a service (STaaS) to keep pace with soaring data growth generated by modern cloud and edge applications.

Here are six advantages of using the cloud to procure and manage on-premises storage, as well as potential drawbacks to consider.

1. Avoid upfront capital expenditures STaaS enables users to better rationalize storage spending. Organizations can buy capacity as needed via the cloud. Procurement and provisioning occur dynamically. Paying for storage by usage can turn it into an operational expense with predictable pricing, rather than a capital-intensive upfront cost.

2. Automate scalability Storage consumed as a service allows data centers to flexibly scale capacity up or down as business needs change. Storage is pooled and made available to authorized users. Data is placed on solid-state media or HDDs according to an application's performance needs. Along with business agility, STaaS improves visibility into data and metadata, reduces data sprawl and aids infrastructure consolidation.

3. Eliminate complexities Related to scalability, storage automation replaces manual tasks to manage, maintain and upgrade storage infrastructure. Storage teams thus can concentrate on issues of greater strategic importance to the business.

4. Improve capacity planning Storage refresh planning is complex and time-consuming. The IT team maps out new hardware configurations, determines compute and network requirements, and vets competing storage products. The time from purchase to delivery and deployment of new storage hardware often spans several weeks, perhaps months. Conversely, acquiring storage as an on-demand cloud service enables admins to expand capacity quickly -- sometimes within hours.

5. Optimize storage management and service levels Vendors offer STaaS subscriptions as fully managed or self-managed options. In both instances, the vendor sizes and installs the storage gear at the customer's data center or a co-location facility. With the fully managed option, the MSP or storage vendor analyzes the customer's workloads to design storage that best serves application needs. The vendor can select the equipment and storage media, and then remotely manage the on-premises storage. With the self-managed option, the customer handles day-to-day storage management. Organizations that must retain local control of data for business or compliance reasons often prefer this option.

6. Integrate and upgrade existing storage Major storage vendors offer integrated cloud arrays that mirror the deployment and procurement model of top cloud providers. These hardware-based storage systems contain APIs for writing data to the public cloud. A partial list of storage vendor STaaS platforms includes the following: Dell Technologies Apex

HPE GreenLake

Hitachi Vantara STaaS

IBM Storage as a Service

NetApp Keystone

Pure as-a-Service Many storage vendors offer fixed service bundles to customers directly and through channel partners.