Get to know storage-as-a-service providers and their offerings

In today's rapidly evolving IT landscape, organizations increasingly adopt cloud and cloudlike storage. The key is to find a storage-as-a-service provider whose platform closely aligns with your organization's needs.

By storing data in the cloud, organizations can ensure that their data is secure, accessible and easy to manage, all while driving down storage costs. Storage as a service (STaaS), though, is a general term and could include a variety of types. These providers commonly fall into one of three categories: infrastructure as a service (IaaS), specialized storage and capacity on demand.

This article outlines several leading STaaS providers in each of these categories. Providers are listed in alphabetical order per section.

IaaS storage IaaS is most commonly associated with cloud hyperscalers and is available in the form of raw, scalable storage that developers or IT teams can use. These storage platforms are built for scalability, performance and reliability. Unlike consumer-grade products, they do not typically include an interface for sharing files or collaborating on data. If such features are needed, it's up to the application developers to build them. Alibaba Cloud Alibaba Cloud designed Object Storage Service for unstructured data storage and intended it for high durability and massive scalability. Alibaba provides various controls such as data lifecycle management and access control. Alibaba's high-performance file storage, Cloud Parallel File Storage, can be used for high-performance computing workloads and adheres to a scale-out architecture supporting parallel access. Alibaba also provides file storage through Apsara File Storage, which is better suited to more conventional file storage workloads and is accessible through protocols such as NFS and SMB. Businesses can use Alibaba's block storage for databases, VMs and transactional workloads. AWS The Amazon Web Services cloud offers several different storage options, each designed to handle a specific use. As an example, S3, Amazon's object storage, is well suited for storing large volumes of unstructured data. Similarly, Amazon offers block storage as a part of its Elastic Block Store service, which is usually for storing Elastic Compute Cloud VM instances. In addition, Elastic File System is for file storage and is compatible with commonly used file systems. Finally, Amazon S3 Glacier storage is for cheaper data archiving. Google Cloud Like other cloud-based object storage products, Google Cloud Storage is suitable for storing all manner of unstructured data. Google makes block storage available to its customers through Persistent Disks, which customers can use with VMs or database workloads. Google's file storage service, Filestore, is accessible through the NFS protocol. Microsoft Azure Like AWS, Microsoft's Azure cloud includes several services delivering various types of storage. Microsoft's object storage, Azure Blob, is optimized for unstructured data types such as files, documents and media. However, Azure Blob also includes tiers that are intended for use as archival storage. For users who need to create cloud-based VM instances, Azure's preferred service is Azure Disk Storage. Azure Files, which exposes a cloud-based file system through the SMB protocol, is a more traditional file system.

Specialized storage-as-a-service providers Specialized cloud storage is tied to a web interface that enables the storage to be used for a specific purpose. As an example, a specialized cloud storage service might assist with sharing documents among teams or uploading large files. Box Box is an enterprise file-sharing platform. Not surprisingly, Box focuses heavily on security and compliance. In addition to its core security offering, Box offers services that are specifically geared toward ensuring compliance with regulations ranging from GDPR to FedRAMP. The company also offers additional services, such as Box Shuttle, for content migration, and Box KeySafe, which helps to protect encryption keys. Dropbox Dropbox is another popular file-sharing platform. Dropbox offers plans that are designed for use by consumers, but the company also has professional and enterprise-grade plans. The plans largely differ from one another in terms of storage, retention period, volume of data transfers included and number of users supported. However, the Advanced plan includes single sign-on and compliance-tracking capabilities, advanced key management, role-based access control and tiered management. Microsoft 365 Microsoft 365 is an entire suite of cloud applications with services ranging from email to project management. Enterprise-grade storage and file sharing are delivered through services such as OneDrive for Business and SharePoint. OneDrive enables users to securely store, access and share files from almost any device. SharePoint is designed more for collaboration and high-volume content management. It fully supports version controls, permissions management and data backups, and integrates with other Microsoft 365 applications. ShareFile ShareFile is a platform for secure document sharing, automation and e-signing. The company offers several different plans. Features such as threat detection, feedback and approval, and encrypted messaging are included in the most basic plan. Higher-end plans are designed to comply with regulations such as HIPAA and offer features such as unlimited e-signatures, document request lists and AI-driven secure share recommendations. The company also offers plans geared toward accounting, with features tailored to the unique needs of accountants. WeTransfer WeTransfer is also a file-sharing service, though it is primarily geared toward sharing or sending large files that are too big to transfer through email. While the company offers some consumer-oriented plans, it also provides enterprise plans supporting advanced access management, single sign-on, custom transfer rules and advanced logging. Additionally, WeTransfer enables users to create content lifecycle management policies that automatically expire content after a specified amount of time.