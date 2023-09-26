Dell Apex brings cloud Azure HCI to ground

Dell Apex now brings Microsoft Azure HCI stack to Dell hardware in the data center, providing cloud-like experiences to on-premises environments.

On Tuesday, Dell made available the first of it Dell Apex Cloud Platforms. In 2022, Dell introduced Project Alpine that took data services from on premises to AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Now Dell is inverting this idea -- what it calls a "cloud to ground" strategy -- by bringing elements of Azure to Dell hardware with Dell Apex Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure, available today.

"Dell's strategy is allowing you to choose your own cloud experience, and they will deploy it on infrastructure for you," said Scott Sinclair, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

The deepening Dell-Microsoft partnership is another signal for how IT vendor competition and customer environments have changed, according to Melanie Posey, an analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"You have multi-vector competition in the market right now because we've moved away from binary," she said.

Customers no longer have to choose either on premises or in the cloud, nor do they need to work with just one vendor, Posey said. Instead, they can consider what's best for the use case.

Dell Apex brings the Azure HCI experience on-premises.