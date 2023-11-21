An introduction to hybrid multi-cloud storage

Much of the discussion around cloud storage has been on multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, with the assumption that most IT teams choose one or the other. However, many organizations take a hybrid multi-cloud approach in which they use a private cloud in conjunction with multiple public clouds.

Hybrid multi-cloud storage can help organizations maximize their flexibility and store data in the way that best meets their requirements. It's a relatively new concept, so admins should know what it means, how to best use it and what's available from vendors.

Hybrid multi-cloud storage vs. hybrid and multi-cloud storage Cloud platforms are typically categorized as either public clouds or private clouds. Public clouds are usually what people are referring to when they say "the cloud." Public clouds include platforms such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure. The platforms offer a variety of services that users can access over the internet. The services are typically categorized as software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) or infrastructure as a service (IaaS), although other variations exist. A private cloud is a platform that an organization implements for its own private use. The platform might be deployed on premises or hosted with a third-party provider that maintains the environment for the organization's exclusive use. A private cloud delivers services in much the same way as a public cloud, although it's typically smaller in scope and geared toward the organization's specific requirements. An organization has more control over a private cloud than a public cloud, but that control comes with additional costs and administrative overhead. Many organizations use a multi-cloud strategy for their storage requirements. At its most basic, multi-cloud means that an organization employs more than one cloud service. Beyond that, the exact meaning of multi-cloud gets a little fuzzy, with some slightly different interpretations: Two or more public cloud services. The services can come from the same vendor or different vendors, as long as they're part of a public platform.

Two or more public cloud platforms. Any mix of services qualify, as long as they come from at least two different providers.

Any mix of two or more cloud platforms, including private clouds. Some vendors and industry pundits have adopted the term hybrid multi-cloud, which describes an environment that includes at least one private cloud and at least two public clouds. At its core, a hybrid cloud is one that consists of both public and private clouds. It typically includes a management component for orchestrating the services between platforms, with the goal of creating a unified platform. As with multi-cloud, however, the meaning of hybrid cloud can get a little muddy, with several slightly different meanings: Combination of one public cloud and one private cloud.

Combination of multiple cloud environments in which at least one is a public cloud and one is a private cloud.

Combination of public and private clouds, along with traditional on-premises resources. Although the exact definitions vary, the idea persists that a hybrid cloud includes both public and private clouds. What's not clear, however, is the exact number of each or whether hybrid cloud can be considered a type of multi-cloud. To help clarify this issue, some vendors and industry pundits have adopted the term hybrid multi-cloud, which describes an environment that includes at least one private cloud and at least two public clouds. As with a basic hybrid cloud, the environment relies on a management component to orchestrate the services between platforms. Another way to describe a hybrid multi-cloud is that it includes multiple public clouds. Some sources might expand on this definition to include multiple private clouds or traditional on-premises resources, but the basic idea remains the same: It has at least one private cloud component and at least two public cloud components.

A hybrid multi-cloud environment makes it easier to support a remote workforce, especially when workers are widely distributed. Such an environment can also accommodate sudden workforce shifts, such as the move to remote work in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analytics. A hybrid multi-cloud environment provides the type of flexible, scalable infrastructure needed to support shifting data requirements and large volumes of historical or streaming data.