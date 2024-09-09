Compare Box vs. Dropbox enterprise storage platforms

Two of the original file-sharing and cloud storage pioneers, Box and Dropbox, have leveled up their enterprise storage game to meet the needs of the modern office worker.

With add-ons for document signing and expanded features, they're pushing the boundaries of what people have thought of as traditional file storage. Take a closer look at their main enterprise storage options: Dropbox Enterprise, Box Enterprise and Box Enterprise Plus.

How Box vs. Dropbox enterprise features match up

To compete for enterprise customers, Dropbox and Box must offer complete features in storage, security, usability, support and cost. Here's how they stack up.

Storage amount

Dropbox Enterprise offers as much space as a company needs. The plan builds on the Dropbox Advanced plan, which offers 15 TB of total storage, or 5 TB per user with a minimum of three users. Interested customers can discuss exact storage sizing and needs with the sales team. Customers can transfer files up to 250 GB with Dropbox Transfer and share files securely with other users, even if they don't have a Dropbox plan.

Box Enterprise includes unlimited storage and the ability to upload files up to 50 GB by a minimum of three users. Box Enterprise Plus builds on that plan with the ability to upload files up to 150 GB by a customizable number of users.

Security

Dropbox Enterprise uses the company's main security features, including 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard and Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security encryption, end-to-end file encryption, remote device wipe for lost devices, multifactor authentication (MFA), regular monitoring and alerting for suspicious activity, and HIPAA compliance. It also offers several user and device management features, such as mobile device management, network controls and role-based access control permission schemes.

Both Box Enterprise and Enterprise Plus include security features, such as sophisticated threat detection (Box Shield), governance options, digital signing options, zero-trust controls with single sign-on and MFA, and support for most global compliance and regulatory needs, such as GDPR, HIPAA, Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.

Ease of use

All of Dropbox's storage plans offer sync technology that backs up files and stores them securely in the cloud. Users can access their Dropbox files from any Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS or Android device. Dropbox offers account recovery and version history of all files and the ability to restore deleted files for up to one year.

Dropbox also offers built-in apps to expand how organizations use and store files, including Dropbox Capture for videos, ones for editing PDFs and Microsoft 365 or Google Docs files inside Dropbox, and Dropbox Sign and DocSend for secure document signing. It also integrates with third-party applications many companies already use today, such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Adobe, HubSpot, Canva, Asana, Zapier and Slack.

Box Enterprise and Enterprise Plus connect to most tech stacks to securely manage, use and share files across the organization and with external users, too. Box offers built-in apps and tools to help users collaborate more easily (Box Canvas and Box Notes), a centralized dashboard for all files (Box Hubs), workflow optimization (Box Relay) and secure document signing with Box Sign.

All of Box's storage plans include access to more than 1,500 integrations through third-party apps, such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Zoom, Adobe, Salesforce, Zapier and Jira.

Support options

Dropbox Enterprise comes with personalized live support from dedicated Dropbox experts available around the clock. Premium support is typically an add-on service for other plans but is included with Dropbox Enterprise. Dropbox also offers two training options: free self-guided courses and live instructor-led training sessions for those looking to optimize their deployment and usage.

Box customers have access to different levels of support. Enterprise and Enterprise Plus customers receive Premier or Enhanced Support help, respectively. Premier Support offers shared help desk setup and chat, as well as phone support. Enhanced Support provides Enterprise Plus customers around-the-clock assistance, ticket prioritization and multichannel agent access. In addition, Box University includes self-guided and instructor-led training sessions.

Cost

Pricing for Dropbox Enterprise is not available online. Dropbox prices the plan according to several factors, including the number of users on a team and the geographic location. Interested customers must contact the sales team for details.

Box Enterprise starts at $47 per user, per month, paid monthly for a minimum of three users, or $35 per month if paying annually. Enterprise Plus is a customized option, so interested customers must contact Box for details.