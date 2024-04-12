Best practices for using Box cloud storage

Cloud storage is a popular choice because of its ease of use, accessibility, security and price. With all the options available, though, two are often overlooked for enterprise storage: Box Enterprise and Enterprise Plus.

Both plans offer enterprise-level storage, encryption and accessibility, along with other features such as built-in document control applications, document signing apps and integrations with Microsoft 365, Slack and Google Workspace.

Get the most out of Box cloud storage with the right version for enterprise use, plus the aid of migration and collaboration tools.

Choose your cloud storage uses Most businesses start with clear uses for moving to the cloud, such as replacing on-premises storage. Consider looking deeper at other uses such as team workspaces, vendor management and other business workflows. Prioritize relevant uses to help get the highest value from Box cloud storage. Discover elements that aren't obvious to move to the cloud, such as digital HR onboarding, home drive replacement and document management.

Migrate data with Box Shuttle Whether in the cloud or on-premises, Box Shuttle can help businesses move data securely to the Box cloud. Migrate content all at once or in phases. Box Shuttle will help remap ownership, structure folders and enable permissions and sharing for users and groups in one place, according to the vendor. It also has a built-in migration simulator that will validate settings before migration.

Keep going after the initial move Box is a versatile tool, so a deployment might look different at the beginning compared to six or 12 months down the line. Most Box cloud storage enterprise-level users start by moving their critical path business apps and data before moving on to more general availability uses. Once teams get used to working with Box, they can look at the features that apply to future uses.

Use the collaboration tools Box includes a number of tools that can increase innovation across enterprises. Box Drive enables users to access and share documents across desktops, laptops and mobile devices, with cross-platform compatibility for PCs and Macs. The built-in tools Box Canvas and Box Notes give teams a secure place to work together, whether it's brainstorming on the virtual whiteboard or creating shareable proposals and operating procedure documents.

Discover data insights Box cloud storage also comes with content monitoring that provides insights into data usage, such as downloads and previews to see how people use the data. It displays the information in visuals and dashboards to help enterprises make better decisions on how they use data and storage. For example, you can archive data that is accessed less frequently than anticipated. Learn which teams and external collaborators use the integrations and enable the important ones.