SharePoint vs. Box: What's the difference?

Microsoft SharePoint and Box both offer document management and collaboration features, but SharePoint is more complex.

IT professionals might struggle to choose between SharePoint and Box, particularly if their organizations are already Microsoft shops pushing for SharePoint due to its perceived ease of integration. Overall, both platforms are cloud-based and offer integration and security features. They also both offer desktop sync for offline document access, mobile apps and real-time editing for faster collaboration on files. User reviews rate them within a hair of each other on sites like G2.

Yet, SharePoint and Box differ in terms of ease of use, setup and specific security features. SharePoint offers many features geared toward enterprises, while Box aims more at small to midsize organizations that want simplicity.

What is SharePoint? SharePoint is Microsoft's content and document management platform, designed to help enterprises organize files as they expand, generate more content and hire more hybrid and remote workers. The cloud-based platform offers a centralized repository to store files, manage workflows and let teams collaborate on projects. Microsoft also recently released an enhanced version of SharePoint called SharePoint Premium -- formerly SharePoint Syntex -- which includes an outward-facing document hub for external collaboration, AI-powered document generation and a clause analysis tool to detect risks in legal documents like contracts. Additionally, SharePoint lets users build team collaboration and intranet sites. Because SharePoint is a Microsoft product, it easily integrates with Microsoft 365, letting users save and share their Word, Excel and PowerPoint files.

What is Box? Box is a file-sharing and content management platform that offers a content repository and collaboration tools, like chat and sticky notes. It also includes workflow capabilities, developer tools and APIs to integrate with third-party systems, such as Slack, AWS, Google Drive and Microsoft 365. Users can also sync Box files to their devices, enabling them to access and work on files while offline. Like SharePoint, Box lets users create permissions with identity, access and user management. Both systems also include retention policies and data governance features. Yet, Box offers Box Zones, which lets users store data in specific regions, such as the EU or France, to comply with data residency requirements for different jurisdictions.