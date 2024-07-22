Analyze enterprise Box cloud storage pricing options

Box cloud storage pricing is based on several variables, including the package tier and storage amount.

Large businesses can choose between Box Enterprise and Enterprise Plus, depending on how much storage, app integration and support they need. Some Box cloud storage pricing options are more readily accessible than others, however.

Box enterprise storage plan pricing Box Enterprise costs $47 per month for a minimum of three users or $35 per month if paying annually. Some of the features included are the following: Unlimited storage.

The ability to upload files up to 50 GB.

Access to more than 1,500 integrations with third-party apps.

Box Sign, its digital signature app.

Box Relay, an advanced workflow automation tool.

Custom metadata options.

HIPAA and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program compliance.

Two-factor authentication for external users. Customers can sign up directly on the Box website to start with Enterprise. Enterprise Plus is a new custom-priced option that requires potential customers to speak to the sales team for Box cloud storage pricing. This plan includes everything available in Box Enterprise and can add on the following: The ability to upload files up to 150 GB in size.

Box apps, like Box Shield, Box Governance and Box Zones.

An enhanced version of Box Sign that integrates with Salesforce.

Unlimited, always-on support options.

Box guidance services.

Challenges with Box enterprise storage Both Box enterprise storage options are solid choices. They're affordable and easy to use. Users may be pleasantly surprised to see the additional apps and integrations these products offer if they've only used Box for personal storage. Enterprise Plus is more difficult to set up because customers must contact their sales team for help, but that standard step for enterprise apps shouldn't stop most companies. Customers looking for more than just storage may want to consider other platforms, like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Box's enterprise platforms offer storage; a few additional applications, such as Box Sign; and integrations with some outside apps. Customers looking for a more holistic platform with office and productivity apps, such as Microsoft Word and Google Sheets, should consider other options.