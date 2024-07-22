Getty Images/iStockphoto
Analyze enterprise Box cloud storage pricing options
Box Enterprise and Enterprise Plus offer more features at similar prices to other platforms and may be a better option if you're mainly looking for storage.
Box cloud storage pricing is based on several variables, including the package tier and storage amount.
Large businesses can choose between Box Enterprise and Enterprise Plus, depending on how much storage, app integration and support they need. Some Box cloud storage pricing options are more readily accessible than others, however.
Box enterprise storage plan pricing
Box Enterprise costs $47 per month for a minimum of three users or $35 per month if paying annually. Some of the features included are the following:
- Unlimited storage.
- The ability to upload files up to 50 GB.
- Access to more than 1,500 integrations with third-party apps.
- Box Sign, its digital signature app.
- Box Relay, an advanced workflow automation tool.
- Custom metadata options.
- HIPAA and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program compliance.
- Two-factor authentication for external users.
Customers can sign up directly on the Box website to start with Enterprise.
Enterprise Plus is a new custom-priced option that requires potential customers to speak to the sales team for Box cloud storage pricing. This plan includes everything available in Box Enterprise and can add on the following:
- The ability to upload files up to 150 GB in size.
- Box apps, like Box Shield, Box Governance and Box Zones.
- An enhanced version of Box Sign that integrates with Salesforce.
- Unlimited, always-on support options.
- Box guidance services.
Challenges with Box enterprise storage
Both Box enterprise storage options are solid choices. They're affordable and easy to use. Users may be pleasantly surprised to see the additional apps and integrations these products offer if they've only used Box for personal storage.
Enterprise Plus is more difficult to set up because customers must contact their sales team for help, but that standard step for enterprise apps shouldn't stop most companies.
Customers looking for more than just storage may want to consider other platforms, like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Box's enterprise platforms offer storage; a few additional applications, such as Box Sign; and integrations with some outside apps. Customers looking for a more holistic platform with office and productivity apps, such as Microsoft Word and Google Sheets, should consider other options.
Box cloud storage pricing comparison
While Box Enterprise Plus pricing is unavailable online, the standard Enterprise option's cost is comparable to other storage offerings from Dropbox, Google and Microsoft. These three competing options are presented unranked, in alphabetical order.
Dropbox
Dropbox offers an Enterprise storage product, but the vendor doesn't provide public information about it. Interested customers must contact the sales team for more details. This lack of information is a significant barrier to entry for Dropbox in the enterprise market. Dropbox only provides pricing information for its small business-level storage: Business, which is $15 per user per month, and Business Plus, which is $24 per user per month -- both prices are when billed annually.
Google Workspace
Google Workspace's pricing page shows every tier, including Enterprise, with varied levels of information. The following are the available options, which all assume a one-year commitment:
- Business Starter, $6 per user per month, with features such as 30 GB pooled storage per user, security and management controls, and Standard Support.
- Business Standard, $12 per user per month, with 2 TB pooled storage per user.
- Business Plus, $18 per user per month, with 5 TB pooled storage per user and enhanced security and management controls.
- Enterprise, pricing available by contacting sales, with 5 TB pooled storage per user and the ability to request more; advanced security, management and compliance controls; and Enhanced Support.
Microsoft 365
Microsoft 365 offers storage at two basic levels: Business, approximately 300 users or less, and Enterprise, which offers more integrations and higher storage tiers and user bases. Business customers have access to a monthly or annual subscription commitment, while Enterprise customers pay an annual subscription at a higher per-user price point. For example, Microsoft 365 E3 customers pay $33.75 per user per month with an annual commitment, while Microsoft 365 Business Standard customers pay $12.50 per user per month with an annual subscription. Enterprise customers get access to more advanced features and integrations, while Business customers only have access to Microsoft 365 apps, which include OneDrive for storage.
Julia Borgini is a freelance technical copywriter and content marketing strategist who helps B2B technology companies publish valuable content.