Nutanix platform may benefit from VMware customer unrest

WASHINGTON -- Nutanix's push into enterprise data centers could find a receptive response from IT buyers who feel jilted after Broadcom's purchase of VMware.

The vendor could help its cause with the addition of more privacy and security capabilities to its platform, shown this week at the Nutanix Next 2025 conference.

Price instability and severed vendor partnerships are just some of the reasons customers at the conference said they're looking to drop VMware and replace their data center platform with Nutanix. Although VMware continues to add features, concerns around VMware are driving customer purchases, according to conference attendees.

Consistent performance and stable pricing are key to IT professionals' peace of mind, said Matt Kimball, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. Adoption of new technologies and practices, while a good way to prep for the future, is secondary to keeping mission-critical workloads running.

"[Enterprise IT] are a very conservative bunch," Kimball said. "We're measured in uptime and fired in downtime."

Enterprise updates The platform updates that Nutanix unveiled at Next focus on security and on-premises operations disconnected from the cloud, according to the vendor at the May 8 keynote and in follow-up media interviews. Updates available now for the platform include security updates for Flow Virtual Networking and Nutanix Multicloud Snapshot Technology (MST) in Nutanix Unified Storage for air-gapped recovery options. Later updates to the platform, detailed by Nutanix spokespeople during keynotes Wednesday and Thursday, will include in-place migrations for the platform, automated migration of firewall policies and an on-premises version of the Data Lens management console. These additions are just the start of Nutanix's data center improvements, said Rajiv Ramaswami, president and CEO of Nutanix in an interview with Informa TechTarget. The platform will eventually support third-party storage without the need for specific engineering, which Nutanix needed for the Dell Technologies and Pure Storage compatibility announced at this year's show, Ramaswami said. He specifically cited VMware's Virtual Volumes as a service comparison, as it enables third-party storage to operate on VMware's platform. "I'd love for us to get to a point where we have a third-party self-certification program," Ramaswami said. "We want to take a more standardized approach beyond Pure Storage." Attendees head into a keynote speech at the Nutanix Next 2025 conference in Washington, D.C.