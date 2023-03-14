OpenAI releases latest version of its star LLM: GPT-4

OpenAI launched GPT-4, the latest and most powerful and versatile version of its large language model that has captured the imagination of the tech world and beyond.

The new model, introduced on Tuesday, is multimodal, meaning it accepts both image and text inputs and releases text outputs.

The large language model was trained on a supercomputer, which the San Francisco-based AI research lab and vendor co-designed with Microsoft to run on Azure.

GPT-4 has passed numerous academic and professional benchmarks, including the bar exam, according to OpenAI, in which Microsoft has pledged to invest $10 billion.

While the vendor launched the upgraded version of the LLM today, it already has allowed several organizations to test the technology for applications in their industries.

CaseText and GPT-4 CaseText, a developer of AI-based software for lawyers, said it was able to power its latest AI product, CoCounsel, (an AI assistant that works like GPT-4's more lightweight cousin, ChatGPT), with GPT-4. With GPT-4, CoCounsel enables lawyers to delegate some of the work they might have had to do themselves. This includes reading documents, writing research memos and memorandums and answering questions based on different case statutes. "We were absolutely blown away," CEO Jake Heller said. "It was obvious that it could do work that GPT-3 and 3.5 could not." The first capability of GPT-4 that impressed Heller was its ability to read and accurately answer questions based on a given text, he said. "A lot of legal work is about accurately describing what's in a document and potentially answering questions about it. And when we saw it could do that, extremely well, very consistently, that got us really excited," Heller said. Heller and his team were also impressed by GPT-4's ability to handle complex and challenging language within a legal document, he said. Moreover, the team were struck by the LLM's intelligence. "It's understanding of what you're saying and asking it to do and its quality of answer -- all of that is just incredibly impressive," Heller said. Nevertheless, GPT-4 has room for improvement, Heller said. For example, he said the technology needs to recognize better when a prompt or query is too vague. This will help keep the answers factual. "Building that kind of conversation piece before it kicks off a big job and starts spending minutes to research and answer questions, we think is a necessary improvement to giving it the context it needs to answer the question well," Heller said. And, he added, the model is also neither great at math nor funny.