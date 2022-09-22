Domino Data Lab partnerships target AI project management

In a new partnership between AI hardware and software vendor Nvidia and data science and ML Ops vendor Domino Data Lab, the vendors aim to help enterprises manage the processes associated with deploying AI and machine learning models into production.

The MLOps platform provider on Sept. 20 introduced a new integration with Nvidia GPUs and NetApp data management and storage systems. The integrations are aimed at helping enterprises run AI and ML workloads in either data centers or AWS.

The integration supports the San Francisco-based vendor's new Nexus architecture. Domino introduced Nexus, a hybrid MLOps architecture that lets organizations scale, control, and orchestrate data science work in different environments, in June. The vendor updated its MLOps platform in May.

Partnership with Nvidia Domino and Nvidia created an MLOps and on-premises GPU reference architecture for optimal performance across Nvidia DGX systems -- a line of Nvidia's servers used to speed deep learning applications. "AI and ML, particularly at scale, is both complex and compute-intensive," said David Menninger, an analyst at Ventana Research. The integration with the Nvidia portfolio is a significant productivity boost to both Domino's and Nvidia's customers, Menninger said. Because Domino's MLOps platform helps users keep models updated, detect drift, and retrain and redeploy models, the partnership with Nvidia -- which provides integrated and governed access to Nvidia's high-performance GPU infrastructures -- is needed for AI and ML workloads, he added. "The partnership addresses the combined software and hardware requirements that an enterprise needs to deliver AI and ML models into production," Menninger said. "They make it easier for their customers and prospects to select and deploy their technology. That should lead to more wins in the market."