VMware, Nvidia unveil tech for building private enterprise AI

VMware has partnered with Nvidia to build a generative AI architecture that lets enterprises maintain data privacy while training large language models, a major concern among companies deploying AI within business operations.

VMware Private AI, unveiled at the VMware Explore conference in Las Vegas Tuesday, comprises Private AI Foundation with Nvidia and Private AI Reference Architecture for Open Source. VMware and Nvidia built the architecture to run on multiple cloud environments, including public, private and edge.

Generative AI promises to dramatically increase the quality of information available to corporate employees by receiving and responding to queries through natural language processing. However, delivering the most valuable data requires companies to train generative AI's LLMs on corporate data.

Cloud providers AWS, Microsoft and Google have generative AI enterprise systems publicly available. However, despite assurances of data privacy, many organizations are hesitant to use those cloud services out of fear that they will share their proprietary information with competitors.

"Private AI is an architectural approach that allows for business gains from AI with the ability to capture the goals of privacy and compliance without compromising business objectives," said Paul Nashawaty, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

Initial Private AI users are expected to be VMware customers with the resources to run and maintain open source generative AI software on on-premises or edge servers powered by Nvidia GPUs. Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo will release the servers by the end of the year, according to Nvidia.

Private AI Foundation combines technology from VMware and Nvidia to help enterprises build generative AI software.

"The level of CIO and CEO interest ... is so high that I can see IT dollars being shifted to get teams ready [for AI]," VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said during a media briefing following his opening keynote.

VMware expects public cloud providers offering VMware Cloud infrastructure software today to eventually make Private AI available on their platforms. Executives did not provide a timetable for availability on the major providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.