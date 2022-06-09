Best of VMware Explore 2022 Awards: Nomination form

TechTarget is now accepting nominations for the Best of VMware Explore 2022 Awards.

TechTarget will accept nominations until 5 p.m. PST on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The rules and award categories have changed this year, so please read the full Best of VMware Explore 2022 Awards rules, judging criteria and category descriptions before filling out the nomination form below.

If you cannot access the nomination form below, please use this link.

All product nominations must come from vendors that are a sponsor of the event and have a booth on the show floor.

Judges must be able to visit nominating vendor booths at the show to evaluate the product or new features. If a product demonstration is unavailable at the time our anonymous judge visits the booth, the product will not be considered for an award.

Nominations must include the name and contact information for at least one customer reference.

Submissions that fail to follow rules and regulations will be disqualified.

If you have questions about your eligibility, please email [email protected].