VMware vSAN Max disaggregates storage for hybrid cloud

VMware is decoupling storage from compute through a new vSAN offering, a shift in strategy for the hyperconverged infrastructure vendor.

The new VMware vSAN Max disaggregates storage from the vSphere computing platform, which enables VMware Cloud customers to scale storage separately from compute and eliminates a common cost center for enterprises.

The vSAN Max offering, unveiled Tuesday at VMware Explore, expands the potential uses for vSAN in hybrid data centers, according to Sid Nag, an analyst at Gartner. VMware's willingness to deviate from the monolithic infrastructure it has traditionally sold will enable the company to maintain relevance, he said, especially among customers turning to born-in-the-cloud technologies such as Kubernetes container applications.

"It's a very cooperative world all of a sudden," Nag said. "It's the multi-cloud analogy. Customers have varying technology from varying providers, and they want a way to bridge all that. If you don't do that, you lose business."

VMware also added new features to its Ransomware Recovery managed service, which formally debuted last summer.

Maximizing vSAN capacity At last year's VMware Explore, the vendor debuted vSAN Express Storage Architecture (ESA) alongside its vSAN 8 update. The ESA feature optimized the vSAN architecture for NVMe-based triple-level cell flash memory, which has become common in on-premises hardware and the public cloud. VMware vSAN Max builds off ESA by not only decoupling storage from compute, but also adding support for up to 8.6 petabytes of storage per cluster. It targets analytics and AI workloads, according to VMware, enabling storage to expand without increasing compute costs. The vSAN Max offering will be sold as a standalone subscription service and priced per tebibyte, according to the company. Providing a more flexible storage service might have been influenced by Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition last year, according to Mike Matchett, an analyst and founder of Small World Big Data. Broadcom is likely looking to expand VMware's data center relevance as customers consider cloud services to store data and run applications. "The storage should run in all those locations and be as fluid as those apps could be," Matchett said. "VMware is probably saying, 'We could be delivering value [to our customers] more as a service.'"