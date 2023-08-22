VMware remakes NSX for companies using multiple clouds

VMware introduced a SaaS-based version of its NSX network virtualization software on Tuesday to bring consistency in networking and security across public and private clouds.

VMware launched NSX+ on the opening day of the VMware Explore conference in Las Vegas. The multi-cloud technology will eventually replace NSX and the more advanced NSX-T within VMware Cloud, which comprises Cloud Foundation and various infrastructure services. Cloud Foundation is an integrated software stack bundling NSX with VMware computing (vSphere) and storage (vSAN) in a single platform.

"We are now evolving NSX to NSX+ to simplify our customers' journey to multi-cloud, essentially bringing the cloud-operating model to multi-cloud," said Umesh Mahajan, VMware senior vice president of networking and security, during a pre-show news conference.

VMware introduced NSX+ at Explore last year, under the codename Project Northstar. The SaaS product centralizes security policy creation and enforcement, provides visibility across networks and applications, and delivers automated load balancing and network detection and response.

Today, large enterprises, telecom operators and governments use NSX or NSX-T for Layer 2 to Layer 7 virtual networking. Features include switching, routing, firewalls, load balancing and advanced threat protection.

"Existing NSX customers can easily transition to NSX+ through a software upgrade to our latest 4.0.1.1 release," Mahajan said.

The update would simplify multi-cloud networking by offering consistency in network design, automation and policy management across public cloud providers, Mahajan said. It also provides application visibility through a service called NSX+ Intelligence to identify security gaps.

All NSX+ services are available through its SaaS-based console.

VMware is one of many vendors offering different forms of multi-cloud networking to serve enterprises using cloud providers based on their strengths and a desire to avoid being overdependent on one provider. A 2022 survey of more than 300 senior IT professionals found that 86% used two or more public cloud infrastructure providers in their IT environments, according to TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.