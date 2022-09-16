Companies need data privacy plan before joining metaverse

Building a metaverse experience that's safe for businesses and consumers means getting ahead of data privacy risks -- which experts say companies can do by creating privacy protocols ahead of time.

Metaverses are virtual worlds where consumers can work, shop and play, with many companies already buying into it. Nike, for example, opened a virtual shoe store in metaverse platform Roblox, while financial services firm J.P. Morgan opened a virtual lounge in popular metaverse Decentraland.

The metaverse is built through a confluence of artificial intelligence and machine learning, virtual reality, Internet of Things and blockchain technologies, among others. It shows significant promise for businesses and consumers alike, according to Dylan Gilbert, privacy policy advisor at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"There's an incredible amount of good things in store when it comes to the metaverse," Gilbert said during a panel session at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation's AR/VR Policy Conference. "Accessibility for disability, a great opportunity to leverage this technology for public good."

But there are also risks associated with such technology, including discrimination and threats to bodily autonomy and safety, as well as data collection and consent. Gilbert said to get ahead of data privacy issues in the metaverse, companies need to consider those risks and develop appropriate data privacy plans.

Getting ahead of data privacy risks When considering data privacy in the metaverse, it's important for companies building and buying into the metaverse to put data privacy first instead of trying to work privacy policies in retroactively. We need to be building the policy and technical controls in now that can help for disassociating between identities. Dylan Gilbert Privacy policy advisor, National Institute of Standards and Technology Gilbert said it will be key for companies to focus on disassociability policies that keep an individual's real-world identity separate from their virtual world identity. This level of data privacy can entail anonymity and deidentification techniques, according to NIST. "We need to be building the policy and technical controls in now that can help for disassociating between identities," Gilbert said. Indeed, "privacy by design," is likely a buzzword that industries will lean on going forward, said Karim Mohammadali, senior analyst in government affairs and public policy at Google. Mohammadali spoke on the panel with Gilbert. Mohammadali said when image data is collected by a device, such as a pair of smart glasses, businesses will need to be answer several questions about the data collection process to ensure privacy. He said some of those questions include where is that image data going, where is it being processed and do consumers understand what's happening to the data that's being collected. Mohammadali said those questions have to be answered in the development process. "It will take teams of folks -- not just privacy folks, but engineers, cross-functional advisors, to be a part of that process," he said during the panel. Gilbert said it's critical that organizations tackling data privacy issues in the metaverse take a risk-based approach and make it an interdisciplinary effort. That means data privacy teams need to work with all departments including cybersecurity, marketing, and IT, to make sure the right policies, processes and procedures are in place, he said. He said risks within the metaverse need to be proactively identified, prioritized and managed, which businesses can do with the NIST privacy framework. One such risk is whether AI models are being trained on inclusive data sets, and whether addressing AI bias is one risk management approach to take in that situation. "You need to implement appropriate controls that are going to help you get to your risk responses," Gilbert said.