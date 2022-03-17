Vodafone upgrades recruiting tech to attract and impress

To help meet its job needs, Vodafone, a telecommunications company based in the U.K., is making it easier for external and internal job applicants to find opportunities. Job seekers upload their resumes to the recruiting site and provide additional information about their skills if needed; the system analyzes an applicant's data and then recommends jobs.

The recruiting site looks and feels the same for internal and external employees, but there are differences, said Marc Starfield, group head of HR Programmes and Systems at Vodafone. For external candidates, the system's focus is on finding vacancies, but internally, the system provides insights into jobs and specific career paths.

To get these features, Vodafone is using technology from Eightfold AI, an HR recruiting and talent management software vendor, and TalenTeam's Blend learning experience platform for SuccessFactors users, which is Vodafone's core HCM system. The company launched its upgraded recruiting platform in early February.

Vodafone designed the platform to make "personal and purposeful recommendations" to employees in terms of what they should be learning to achieve career objectives, Starfield said. In an effort to upskill its employee base, the recommendations may include notes such as courses employees in similar roles liked. SuccessFactors, Eightfold and TalenTeam share data via APIs to create this platform for users.

Workers can see the link between their own development and the jobs they want, "and what learning intervention or routes could enable and impart the knowledge," Starfield said in an interview following his presentation at the recent HR Technology Conference & Exposition.