AI helps to spark skills vs. seniority debate at HR Tech

LAS VEGAS -- The AI-enabled shift to skills-based hiring might take a wrecking ball to corporate hierarchies, minimizing the importance of seniority and experience while prioritizing skills and knowledge. This transformation has sparked subtle tension at this week's HR Technology Conference, as attendees consider the extent of the disruption.

Don Robertson, CHRO of Northwestern Mutual, a $36 billion financial services company based in Milwaukee, believes AI will do a much better job matching skills to people, opening the door to change.

"Today, we're still very heavily focused on roles and titles," Robertson said during an HR Tech Conference session. "We need to shift to skills and knowledge."

Robertson said he sees companies moving beyond traditional hierarchies, where seniority might not be a competitive edge. Being a more senior person "doesn't mean you're smarter, that doesn't mean you're better, that doesn't mean you know more," he said.

Ultimately, Robertson believes the focus should shift to a system where "it's all about skills," where skills and knowledge are the new currency. "I think AI can be very effective in helping with that," he said.