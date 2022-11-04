HR: AI in the workplace complements jobs -- for now

A fear about AI in the workplace is that it will eliminate many white-collar jobs, but those concerns might be overstated. For now, HR managers see AI-enabled systems as complementary tools that augment work -- and a plus for employees.

For example, Help at Home in Chicago, which has 50,000 caregivers for older adults and people with disabilities, installed a conversational AI system earlier this year to help with recruiting. The system conducts an initial screening of applicants by gathering qualifications, scheduling an interview and sending automated reminders through a text-based system.

Before using the chatbot system from Paradox Inc., a recruiter would have to log in to the applicant tracking system, give candidates a call and set up the interviews, said Sarah Anderson, senior vice president of caregiver recruiting.

Anderson said AI in the workplace handles the tedious administrative work for HR. "It really will free up the time for person-to-person engagement," she said in an interview at the recently concluded Gartner ReimagineHR conference in Orlando, Fla. It also speeds up the time it takes to fill jobs, she added.

AI offers an opportunity "to make work better," allowing employees "to spend their time on more meaningful, strategic work," Gartner analyst Christopher Long said in an interview at the conference.

He argued that HR needs to recast the discussion on how AI will affect jobs by moving away from "human versus AI" to collaborative intelligence.