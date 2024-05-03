Fixed-mobile convergence could solve UC services gap

For years, enterprises have faced a problem with their business phone systems: Employees prefer to make calls on their mobile phones. This creates a number of issues, among them:

Employees sharing their personal phone numbers and using personal devices for business communications, such as texting.

Lack of integration between personal calling and messaging with CRM systems.

No compliance controls, which can put regulated companies at risk of fine or legal action.

Inability to display a company name as the source of the mobile call.

Up until recently, unified communications (UC) providers attempted to extend their services to mobile devices by offering a variety of features, including call forwarding of business calls to mobile devices or provisioning of mobile apps to company-owned or personal mobile phones.

These apps are typically optimized for mobile devices but provide users with full access to calling, messaging and even video meeting features. But, for many users, having to open a mobile UC app to place a call is a bridge too far. Instead, individuals find it easier to simply place a call using the native calling app on their mobile devices, creating the concerns listed above. A 2020 Metrigy study of 525 companies, for example, reflected how few employees used mobile UC apps to make calls. Though almost half of companies had deployed mobile apps, fewer than 6% of employees used them for calling.

Erasing the barriers between networks Enter fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) for UC. In a nutshell, FMC erases the barriers between fixed and mobile networks. In an ideal world, with FMC, employees can use the native dialer and messaging applications on either their personal or company-provisioned phone to place calls and to send messages, with full integration with the enterprise UC platform. Until recently, FMC options haven't been widely available. That is now changing. Vendors such as Microsoft (Teams Phone Mobile) and Cisco (Webex Go) now offer FMC services, as do service providers AT&T (Cisco) and Verizon (Microsoft) in the United States. In Europe, Enreach offers FMC as part of its UC as a service (UCaaS) platform. For customers that only need calling, Verizon offers One Talk, which supports mobile, softphone and desktop phones.

Strong buyer interest FMC interest is growing, according to a Metrigy study published in 2023. The "Workplace Collaboration: 2023-24" global study of 440 companies found that almost 37% planned to deploy FMC, with another 32.6% currently evaluating future deployment. Organizations are evaluating fixed-mobile convergence services.

FMC use cases Fixed-mobile convergence for UC can be used in a number of situations, including the following: Replacement of desktop phones with mobile phones, potentially saving money in hardware and support.

Field workers who need a mobile-first option.

