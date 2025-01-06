How to manage E911 in a multivendor UC environment

In the United States, E911 management has two core requirements: ensure calls placed to 911 from company phone systems reach the correct emergency communications center or public safety answering point and ensure accurate location information associated with the phone number originating the 911 call.

Multiline telephone systems might require compliance with two federal regulations: Kari's Law and RAY BAUM's Act.

Kari's Law covers multiline telephone systems sold, leased or installed after Feb. 16, 2020. It requires that all phones can dial 911 directly without needing a prefix, such as 8 or 9, to reach an outside line. It also requires that appropriate personnel, such as on-site security individuals, are notified whenever a 911 call is made. And it mandates that 911 calls sent to an emergency communications center (ECC) or public safety answering point (PSAP) provide a valid callback number so the operator can reach the caller if the call is interrupted.

Section 506 of the Repack Airwaves Yielding Better Access for Users of Modern Services Act of 2018 (RAY BAUM'S Act) requires that calls placed to 911 provide a "dispatchable location." The Federal Communications Commission defines a dispatchable location as "a location delivered to the PSAP with a 911 call that consists of the validated street address of the calling party, plus additional information such as suite, apartment, or similar information necessary to adequately identify the location of the calling party."

At a minimum, a dispatchable location is usually defined as the main entrance to a building, but it could include more specific location information.

Overcoming multivendor E911 challenges Most enterprise phone system vendors offer capabilities for E911 location management. Cloud-based services typically offer the ability to route 911 calls to the appropriate ECC/PSAP based on caller location. Those using on-premises phone systems usually rely on PSTN connectivity providers for 911 call management, including the ability to send a 911 call to a national call center when the phone system is unable to accurately determine a caller's location. However, nearly 40% of companies operate more than one phone system, according to a Metrigy global study of 998 organizations. In a multivendor environment, telecom managers are faced with the challenge of administering multiple different tools for location management and call routing. To simplify management and ensure compliance, 18% of companies in a Metrigy study of 400 companies use a dedicated 911 location management and call routing platform. These products, available from vendors such as Intrado and RedSky, enable the centralization of 911 location management and call routing across all phone systems in use. Third-party platforms might also support Next Generation 911 capabilities such as text messaging, real-time location identification and sharing additional information with first responders such as floor plans and access to cameras and sensors.